Midwest Vision Partners Announces Partnership With Balian Eye Center

CHICAGO & ROCHESTER, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Vision Partners (“MVP”) is excited to announce its partnership with Balian Eye Center (“BEC”). This represents MVP’s twelfth partnership, broadening its network to 115 physicians, 52 locations, and over 1,200 staff across Michigan and Ohio. MVP is a people-focused eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading ophthalmologists and optometrists throughout the Midwest.

This year, Balian Eye Center celebrates its 50th anniversary, commemorating a legacy of premier patient care in Southeast Michigan. Balian Eye Center has pioneered the integrated eye care model and introduced one of the first freestanding outpatient surgical facilities in the state of Michigan. BEC provides a full suite of eye care services to patients, including optical, medical, and surgical offerings. Dr. Mike Raphtis commented, “On June 1st, Balian Eye Center will be celebrating 50 years of clinical service in Rochester, Michigan. Dr. Balian was a visionary recognizing the importance of ophthalmology and optometry working together to optimize delivery of eye care for our patients. I am excited for our practice to celebrate this milestone with the announcement of our partnership with Midwest Vision Partners, the preeminent eye care management services organization that shares the same values as us with their PatientFirst philosophy. The MVP team was a pleasure to work with throughout the process leading up to our partnership, and I look forward to our future together.”

Joseph Giles, MVP’s President and Chief Executive Officer, announced, “Dr. Raphtis and the team at Balian Eye Center have done an exceptional job serving patients in Southeast Michigan. We are incredibly honored that Dr. Raphtis trusted MVP as his new partner, and we look forward to supporting their continued success in delivering superior outcomes for patients.”

About Midwest Vision Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, Midwest Vision Partners’ mission is to provide world-class support to ophthalmologists and optometrists, enabling them to focus on improving patients’ vision to help people live their best lives. MVP’s network consists of twelve practices and over 110 physicians providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 50 locations. MVP is backed by Alpine Investors, a San Francisco-based PeopleFirstTM private equity firm focused primarily on software and services businesses. MVP is eager to provide the same growth opportunity for other eye care providers in the Midwest.

If you are interested in learning more about what Midwest Vision Partners can do for you, please contact Mike Heavener, Head of Corporate Development, at mheavener@midwestvision.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Alpine’s unique PeopleFirstTM programs place high-caliber executives and management teams into its portfolio companies, providing them with the strategic expertise and resources to grow their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.