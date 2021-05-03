IQVIA’s Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) Solution Chosen to Support the Commercial Launch of Novel ADHD Drug

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) announced today that it will collaborate with Corium, Inc – a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the development and commercialization of novel central nervous system (CNS) therapies – to support the launch of AZSTARYS™, which was approved by the U.S. FDA on March 2, 2021. AZSTARYS is the first and only product containing a dexmethylphenidate (d-MPH) oral prodrug for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms in patients aged six years and older.

“This is an exciting milestone for Corium as we prepare to bring AZSTARYS to market and provide patients with ADHD and their clinicians a new option for rapid and extended symptom control,” said Perry J. Sternberg, President and CEO of Corium. “To successfully do this, we need a partner with the expertise, resources, and technology to help us efficiently engage with clinicians and connect the right patients to this treatment. We are thrilled to be partnering with IQVIA to support and execute our commercialization strategy for AZSTARYS.”

Under the agreement, IQVIA will deploy a tailored combination of technology, analytics, and field services to enable coordinated, effective engagements with healthcare professionals who treat ADHD. IQVIA’s team of sales reps and medical liaisons will complement Corium’s deep internal ADHD and commercialization expertise and customer-facing leadership. Corium will also be supported by IQVIA’s Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) SaaS-based platform, which connects sales, marketing, and medical with AI-enabled recommendations through an intuitive and efficient user experience.

“This is an excellent example of how IQVIA’s depth of expertise and breadth of offerings can support companies that are launching for the first time and need to maximize every engagement,” said Susan Kitlas, a vice president of sales dedicated to pre-commercial clients. “Leveraging IQVIA Connected Intelligence, Corium will be able to tap into the data, technology, analytics, and other resources they need to commercialize with speed, agility, and scale. We look forward to supporting Corium and bringing this valuable medicine to market for patients and families managing ADHD.”

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 72,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.