Avivagen Announces Recurring Order for OxC-betaTM Livestock

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhances feed intake and supports immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, is pleased to announce that Meyenberg International Group, Avivagen’s consultant in Mexico, has entered into a contract which secures a four tonne per month recurring order for OxC-beta™ Livestock in Mexico.

The contract, which is 18 months from signing and includes an order for 500 Kgs delivered April 30th, is a commitment to purchase a minimum of four tonnes monthly, commencing in July, 2021 and ending October, 2022

“As we continue to see successful commercial trials conclude in those jurisdictions where OxC-beta™ Livestock is approved, we anticipate increased demand to follow, as has recently been demonstrated in Mexico and Thailand,” said Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Avivagen. “With numerous other commercial trials currently underway and nearing completion, it is our belief that the continued success of such company conducted trials will help to accelerate the adoption and use of OxC-beta™ Livestock in approved jurisdictions and beyond. It is our belief that OxC-beta™ Livestock, once started by a customer, becomes core to their continued operations and will drive recurring orders for years to come.”

Meyenberg International Group

With a client base across North America and a well-earned reputation for enabling rapid growth for clients expanding into LATAM, Meyenberg’s experience in Mexico has enabled Avivagen to quickly establish and grow sales in the country since securing regulatory approval in August 2019.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Brazil, Australia and Malaysia.

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta™ Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

