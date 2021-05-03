Castle Shield Holdings, LLC Announces Distribution Reseller Agreement with Diligence Secure

SCOTTSVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Castle Shield Holdings, LLC announces a reseller agreement with Diligence Secure, an IT and Cybersecurity service provider located in Notre Dame, IN. Diligence under this agreement will commence selling Aeolus VPN and Typhos to their enterprise customers.

With the proliferation of attack vectors and complexity associated with hybrid networking environments Diligence Secure is taking a Zero Trust approach to their IT solutions. Incorporating Castle Shield’s Fides product portfolio into Diligence Secure’s existing cybersecurity best practices ensures that their customers can securely transfer data between headquarters staff, operational subsidiaries, and the complex web of the Diligence Secure customer’s supply chain.

“Aeolus VPN’s platform agnostic approach coupled with a choice of ciphers provide our customers with maximum flexibility for implementation. For our customers strategically planning for a post-quantum world, Aeolus VPN’s default configuration offers a symmetrically quantum-resistant solution through the use of Castle Shield’s licensed Polymorphic Encryption Core (PEC) approach,” states Nick Suranyi, CEO, of Diligence Secure.

“Typhos, Castle Shield’s Secure Messaging App, will provide efficient communication throughout our client’s organization and supply chain. Typhos enables complete privacy, security, and end-to-end encryption. In addition, the Typhos encryption is symmetrically quantum-resistant. We are excited to offer our clients one of the most secure messaging applications currently available,” says Nick Suranyi.

"We are thrilled to announce our new reseller agreement with Diligence Secure," said Timothy Pazda, VP of Sales for Castle Shield Holdings, LLC. "Diligence Secure has established itself as a leading provider of network and cybersecurity solutions among its broad range of clients. As a growing company, part of our strategy is to attract and work with channel partners that can help us deliver our state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions to industrial, healthcare, and financial services customers in an effort to scale the adoption of our products to the broader market."

About Castle Shield Holdings, LLC

Founded in 2019, Castle Shield offers a complete range of enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions that protects enterprises and consumers against all internal and external cyber threats. Our quantum-resistant solutions (Fides) stand strong as the last line of defense for enterprise and consumer data in the emerging quantum computing threat landscape. Legion, our Security Information Event Management (SIEM) product portfolio and Fides work together to strengthen your overall data security. We monitor and address threat vectors through our scalable, multi-tenant SIEM platform, protecting enterprise systems and data in an efficient, cost-effective manner. In addition, we utilize an advanced compliance platform (Senate) which provides comprehensive ratings for third-party vendors based on technical risk scores, compliance, and financial impact in the event of a breach. Our 360° proactive security solutions are what sets Castle Shield apart. For further information, please go to www.castle-shield.com.

About Diligence Secure

Diligence Secure, a subsidiary of DiligenceIT, was founded as a result of the extensive growth within our cybersecurity footprint since 2018. Diligence Secure partners/provides industry leading solutions to organizations that ensure cybersecurity best practices when combating internal and external threats. Whether it’s Security Awareness Training for employees, 24/7 Network Monitoring, Data Protection, or Secured Encrypted Communication, our layered approach to cybersecurity prevention/protection provides our customers with a sense of comfort. With a variety of complex cybersecurity solutions available within the industry today, Diligence Secure has simplified the evaluation process for organizations by only selecting those solutions that meet our high expectations as a Diligence Secure Cybersecurity Partner.