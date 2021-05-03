Generational Equity Advises Computer Deductions in Its Sale to Futuris Company

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Computer Deductions, Inc. to Futuris Company. The transaction closed April 26, 2021.

Computer Deductions, Inc. (CDI), located in Orangevale, California, provides software development services to major corporations such as AT&T, DEC, IBM, NEC, Tandem, and UNISYS. The Company focuses on the design and development of large custom systems such as high-volume message switches, large database systems, and the automation of large clerical systems. Additionally, CDI provides expert management consulting services to produce feasibility studies, procurement documents, special studies associated with automation or communications, and assisting customer staff in the development of automated systems.

Notably, CDI has developed communication line handlers for Disney, California Department of Justice, California Department of Motor Vehicles, and Tandem. The company has created hardware independent biometric processing software for mobile devices and tablets. Additionally, CDI is registered as a Value Added Reseller (VAR) for Unisys, HP, NCR, and Dell, supplying computer equipment and software.

CDI operates from two facilities: A 4,100 square foot office in Orangevale, California and a 6,440 square foot office and installation shop in Santa Ana, California. CDI's staff totals 38 full-time and 3 part-time, non-union employees, including 4 active principals.

"Success in the industry is driven by access to the latest and most efficient technology and techniques, marketing expertise, consistent sources of work, the ability to vary services to suit different needs, effective quality control, and having a good reputation. CDI excels in each of these areas and is well positioned for continued future growth and success," says Tom Calabro, CEO of Computer Deductions, Inc.

Located in Rockville, Maryland, Futuris Company (Futuris) is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing and consulting companies that specialize in professional service verticals such as medical, accounting/finance, information technology, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and human resources. Futuris is committed to building a global staffing company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies.

"After a lengthy transaction period, we are pleased to welcome CDI to our Futuris family. This acquisition adds to the value of our company and is a continuation of strategic plans we have for our robust acquisition pipeline and expedited growth plans. We are in the midst of several transactions. Once finalized, we will be able to disseminate more information to the public," says Futuris President, Kalyan Pathuri.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, and his team lead by Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, Jim Hermann, supported by Vice President - Western Region, Bo Zhao successfully closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director Tom Braun established the initial relationship with CDI.

“Both buyer and seller were very cooperative in making this a successful transaction, which resulted in a big win for both,” said Hermann.

