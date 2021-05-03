EchelonDx and Cradle Genomics Join Forces to Accelerate Development of Comprehensive Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostic Products

RENO, Nev. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echelon Diagnostics, Inc., a leading provider of genomic healthcare AI imaging analysis and big data solutions, and Cradle Genomics, Inc., inventors of a novel prenatal testing methodology, today announced an agreement that will help accelerate the development of Cradle’s innovative cellular-based non-invasive prenatal diagnosic (NIPD) products. As part of the agreement, EchelonDx is providing expertise using its precise PrenatalDx™ technology to help enhance the data analysis and reporting capabilities for Cradle’s comprehensive fetal genetic analysis and health screening solutions that are designed to offer the highest clinical utility from as early as five weeks gestational age.

Currently, non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) platforms rely on the measurement of low abundant fetal cell-free (cf)DNA that circulate in maternal serum. However, the relatively small fraction of fetal DNA compared to background maternal cfDNA limits the scope of fetal genetic analysis and the pregnancy stage when testing can be offered. Cradle Genomics' proprietary assay technology was designed to overcome this challenge by isolating and utilizing intact cells, which increases the purity of fetal DNA and enables diagnostic testing as early as the fifth week of pregnancy. This collaboration with EchelonDx bolsters Cradle’s analysis pipeline with the latest advances in machine learning and bioinformatics.

“We are developing a new generation of comprehensive clinical tests that will soon transform prenatal care and women’s reproductive health,” said Tristan Orpin, CEO of Cradle Genomics. “As part of this collaboration, we can leverage EchelonDx’ decades of experience and customizable prenatal analysis platform to create high-quality, data-driven solutions that provide accurate, early, and definitive information during the first trimester of a pregnancy.”

“Cradle Genomics has invented a unique approach to isolating intact and highly pure measurements of fetal DNA,” said John Burke, President and CSO of Echelon Diagnostics. “We are very excited to contribute our experience in informatics and the genomics of women’s health to help Cradle achieve its’ vision of delivering best-in-class solutions for non-invasive testing.”

About Cradle Genomics

Cradle Genomics is headquartered in San Diego, California. Cradle is developing novel fetal genetic analysis and pregnancy health solutions at the earliest stages of pregnancy. For more information, visit www.cradlegenomics.com.

About EchelonDx

Echelon Diagnostics, Inc. is a leading provider of clinical contract research and IVD medical device development with data solutions that integrate innovations in AI, image analysis, big data technology, and liquid biopsy to improve the human condition. Founded by CEO and Chairman Stephen Sanders and President and CSO John Burke, EchelonDx offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and customized software solutions for analyzing and reporting results from non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS), liquid biopsy, oncology, and in vitro fertilization (IVF) applications. Based in Reno, Nevada, the company continues to advance the field of genomics by supporting its growing number of customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.echelondx.com.

