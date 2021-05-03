Timberwall Landscape & Masonry Products Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today that Timberwall Landscape & Masonry Products has joined SiteOne. Timberwall serves the Twin Cities market with one location in Victoria, Minnesota focused on the distribution of hardscapes products and landscape supplies to landscape professionals and homeowners.

“Timberwall is a true market leader and a great fit with SiteOne as they expand our geographic coverage in the Twin Cities. They are a great complement to the Hedberg Supply team that joined us last year. This advances our mission to be the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals in all major U.S. and Canadian markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“We are excited to join the SiteOne family and strengthen our commitment to providing the highest level of value, service, and products to our loyal customers,” said Jason Jereczek, one of the principles of Timberwall Landscape & Masonry Products. “Our employees are our greatest asset and we look forward to the opportunities they will now have as part of a best-in-class national organization.”

“Timberwall has a passionate and talented team focused on providing excellent quality, service and value to their customers, and we are excited to have them as part of our family. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience in the Green Industry, and the combination of Timberwall and SiteOne brings us one step closer to achieving that goal,” said Black. “This is our third acquisition in 2021 as we continue to expand into new markets and increase the number of markets in which we provide a full range of landscape products and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/