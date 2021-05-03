Dave’s Killer Bread® introduces Righteous Rye™, a bold new take on the deli classic.

MILWAUKIE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on the success of its top-selling loaves, bagels, buns and English muffins, Dave’s Killer Bread has added another killer flavor to the lineup with Righteous Rye, now available nationwide. This newest loaf dials up the flavor for rye fans and everyone eager to add variety to their at-home meals.

Loaded with signature DKB taste and texture, Righteous Rye delivers 10 grams of whole grains, 5 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber and 340 milligrams of ALA Omega-3 per slice. A seed-coated crust of organic flax seeds, poppy seeds and quinoa delivers a nice crunch, while caraway adds to the delicious aroma. Balanced with a bit of sweetness and beautiful with a distinctive marbled dough, it rocks when toasted, used for grilled cheeses, BLTs, Ruebens, or even savory French toast!

“Rye is a long-time favorite in the bread aisle and deli, but we wanted to bring a DKB twist to this classic, one that delivers the punch of rye flavor people crave,” said Cristina Watson, DKB brand manager. “This rye can handle anything you want to pile on. Get ready to level up your favorite sandwich.”

As with all DKB products, Righteous Rye is certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and contains no artificial ingredients, artificial preservatives, artificial colors, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup or bleached flour. Consumers can find Righteous Rye, along with all of DKB’s nationally available products, at grocers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.99.

About Dave’s Killer Bread®

Feeding consumers’ love of whole grains and rocking the bread aisle comes naturally to Dave’s Killer Bread. First introduced at the Portland Farmers Market in 2005, it is now the nation’s best-selling organic bread brand* with widespread distribution across the U.S. and Canada. The flagship organic bread brand for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO), Dave’s Killer Bread® pioneered the organic seeded bread category and offers 23 varieties of whole grain organic bakery products, all of which are certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. In addition, Dave’s Killer Bread’s® commitment to Second Chance Employment (employing those with a criminal background) helps transform lives through job opportunities. One in three employee-partners at its Oregon bakery have a criminal background. The Dave’s Killer Bread Foundation inspires other businesses to become Second Chance Employers. Learn more at: http://www.daveskillerbread.com/ and http://www.dkbfoundation.org.

