Welbilt Partners With Nuovair to Supply the Most Powerful Blast Chiller in North America

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT), a leading global provider of commercial foodservice equipment, is proud to be the exclusive distributor in the United States and Canada of roll-in blast chillers from Nuovair, the Italy-based specialists in high-quality blast chillers.

Nuovair brings the best in blast freezing technology to deliver three times longer shelf life, increased yield and delectable quality – perfectly preserving even the most delicate items on the menu.

Nuovair technology combats four key challenges faced by operators. Firstly, the industry’s highest air-flow rate (9m3/hr) and an electronic expansion valve, which delivers up to 25% faster cooling than a manual valve, saves overcooked food in moments by immediately stopping the cooking process to retain flavor and quality.

Next, evaporation is effortlessly kept in check by the industry’s largest evaporator (10 sq ft). Time is key to overcoming this challenge as 80% of evaporation occurs within the first 15 minutes of the chilling process. Furthermore, Nuovair chills quickly from high temperatures to stop evaporation in its tracks. Chilling from 200F minimizes bacterial growth. The result? A longer shelf life is delivered with higher quality results and safety first. For most competitive models, the operator must cool the food for 20 – 40 minutes before the blast chiller can be used, resulting in greater evaporation and lower yield.

Finally, say goodbye to mushy foods with reduced nutrients. MICROcrystal technology maintains cell structure throughout the freezing process to ensure frozen food has the same quality as fresh. Improved flavor, texture and appearance translates into superior quality – and in turn, increased revenue.

Investing in Nuovair equipment today saves on future workload and costs. Weekly bulk prep eliminates many daily cooking tasks so that labor costs can be reduced by up to 30%. Good for business, and good for the planet, Nuovair also cuts down on food waste. Chilled foods maintain fresh-like quality for 5-6 days, with frozen produce maintaining quality for months.

Introduce a new level of freshness and productivity with Nuovair – the perfect companion to Convotherm’s 20.20 roll-in combi oven.

About Welbilt, Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. provides the world’s top chefs, premier chain operators and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Our innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge, operator insights, and culinary expertise. Our portfolio of award-winning product brands includes Cleveland™, Convotherm®, Crem®, Delfield®, Frymaster®, Garland®, Kolpak®, Lincoln®, Manitowoc® Ice, Merco®, Merrychef® and Multiplex®. These product brands are supported by three service brands: KitchenCare®, our aftermarket parts and service brand, FitKitchen®, our fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenConnect®, our cloud-based digital platform brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay region of Florida and operating 19 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, we sell through a global network of over 5,000 distributors, dealers, buying groups and manufacturers' representatives in over 100 countries. We have approximately 4,400 employees and generated sales of $1.2 billion in 2020. For more information, visit www.welbilt.com.

About Nuovair

We’re specialists in the field of high-quality blast chillers. Borne out of the experience of La Nuovagel, a leader in the field of ice cream technology for over 45 years, Nuovair brings together a team of leading professionals from the industrial refrigeration sector. Manufacturing in Italy with capabilities to be a global partner to improve the preservation and freshness of your food products, organize your workload more efficiently and increase your business profits – all at the same time. Designed for: Restaurants, Baking, Pastry, Ice Cream, Food Industry. For more information, visit www.nuovair.com.