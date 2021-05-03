Zebra Technologies Introduces Company’s First Small Office Home Office Wireless Label Printer

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the new ZSB Series printer, the company’s first wireless label printing solution designed for the small office home office (SOHO) market. Featuring easy to load, eco-friendly label cartridges along with a modern label designer and mobile app software experience, the ZSB Series enables entrepreneurs and small business owners to effortlessly design, create and print labels, allowing them to focus on the details of their business.

The high-quality ZSB Series label printer is easy to use and includes a guided mobile set-up that enables small- and home-based businesses to be up and running in as little as three minutes. Offering a cloud-based and feature-rich software experience with on-the-go printing capabilities, the label printer allows small business owners to create labels anywhere via the ZSB Series mobile app and browser-based label designer tool. Compatible with all major shipping carriers, shipping services and key e-commerce platforms like Amazon, eBay, Etsy and Shopify, Zebra’s innovative printer makes it easy to print shipping labels, address labels, name badges, product pricing labels and much more.

“Zebra is applying the lessons learned from our rich history pioneering the thermal printing market and introducing the SOHO market’s first end-to-end solution consisting of a label printer, software and eco-friendly label cartridges,” said Mike Millman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Zebra Technologies’ Specialty Printer Group. “With consumer demands growing, small businesses can’t afford to plug and pray, so we designed the intuitive ZSB Series with virtually unjammable supplies to provide a reliable and stress-free label printing experience that allows these companies to focus on growing their business.”

Sustainability is a core value of small businesses everywhere, and Zebra’s label printer offers an eco-friendly labeling experience featuring recyclable label cartridges and packaging that underscores its commitment to improving the environmental impact of its products and solutions. The ZSB Series’ label cartridges – made from potato starch – are easy to load, eliminating wasted time and the frustration from paper jams.

The ZSB Series is available now in the U.S. through select retail e-commerce marketplace platforms, office products and consumer electronics retailers. Prices start at $129.99 for the two-inch model and $229.99 for the four-inch model. In the U.K., the ZSB Series will be available later this quarter through Amazon UK. Printer prices start at £99 for the two-inch model and £199 for the four-inch model.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra’s Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.