Boeing Launches Mentorship Program Powered by Tallo

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During its 2021 STEM Signing Day celebration on April 29, Boeing announced that it will offer student honorees exclusive access to a mentorship program facilitated by the company. The new program will be powered by Tallo, the nation’s premier online platform for connecting students with opportunities that enable them to pursue future careers.

STEM Signing Day recognizes and honors high school seniors pursuing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) degrees through technical programs and two- and four-year colleges and universities. Boeing and Tallo launched the inaugural STEM Signing Day — modeled after signing days for athletes — in South Carolina in 2017. The program continues to expand, with nearly 2,000 STEM students recognized over the past five years. More than 600 students in 16 states will be honored at STEM Signing Day events this year.

Student honorees at this year’s virtual event heard from David Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO; Cheri Carter, vice president of Boeing Global Engagement; and Sydney Hamilton, Boeing structures stress engineering manager, as well as other inspiring STEM speakers and local community leaders.

“Ultimately it is STEM graduates that deliver on the promises that the world and the universe offer to humanity,” Calhoun said. “I don’t think it gets any bigger or any more exciting.”

“This past year has been especially challenging for high school seniors,” said Casey Welch, CEO and Co-founder of Tallo. “Tallo and Boeing want to ensure students have the support and guidance to succeed in their first year of college. This mentorship program will allow students to connect with people who once were in their shoes in a familiar, professional setting and empower students to make smart career decisions as they begin their college experience.”

The mentorship program will convene in small groups during virtual sessions on Tallo to help students discover high-growth career paths in STEM. The students will have an opportunity to choose career paths of interest to them and be matched with mentors in those fields. Boeing mentors will host sessions over the course of the next year, providing valuable educational and career guidance.

“The opportunity to meet others pursuing STEM careers and bond with like-minded peers across the country has been so incredible,” said Zoe Boynton, student honoree from First State Military Academy in Clayton, Delaware. “The world of STEM is so diverse and I look forward to getting to know a Boeing mentor and even more peers with similar interests this fall.”

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company’s core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

About Tallo

Over 1.4 million talented individuals use Tallo to create digital portfolios to showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and access to customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. Companies, colleges, and governmental entities work with Tallo to develop strategies to micro-target and connect with the Tallo community and build their future workforce pipeline. Tallo helps its partners understand Gen Z and Millennial talent, take a strategic approach to cultivate new and existing talent, and focus on quality matches with candidates who are the right fit. For more information, visit www.tallo.com