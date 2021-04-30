5G LLC Announces Rooftop Portfolio Growth with Barings

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--5G LLC is excited to announce the latest addition of properties to its ‘high tech’ rooftop portfolio, through a multi-year agreement with Barings. 5G LLC will be facilitating the opportunity for Barings to add significant additional property revenue without capital contribution, thus increasing NOI and property value without encumbering their buildings in any way.

5G wireless technology, new solutions and new carrier entrants are driving the demand for exponential growth of national deployments of wireless locations across national deployments. “The near $90 billion being spent on additional spectrum in the recent C-band auctions further increases the urgency to get new sites up and running to deliver expanded and new solutions to market,” said Matt Davis, CEO of 5G LLC.

5G LLC’s real estate “rooftops” allow carriers to quickly deploy and expand the newest technology to meet the dramatic increase in demand of required cell sites. The opportunity exists because the physics of 5G requires a 4-fold increase in cell site density and allows for lower cell antenna heights, making commercial real estate an ideal "cell tower" site. 5G LLC’s carrier relationships provide Barings with an immediate on-ramp to the carrier’s national deployments.

Barings portfolio is comprised of prime geographical locations along with preferred height requirements across the U.S. in multiple major metropolitan cities. These attributes make their rooftops great locations for carriers as part of their 5G and wireless deployments. The greatly enhanced bandwidth, faster speeds, and low latency of 5G will empower Barings and other CRE owners to provide next generation solutions to attract and support its occupants. Introducing Barings to wireless carriers to implement value added solutions is a significant step in connecting the industries.

About Barings

Barings is a $345 billion (as of 12/31/20) global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment.

About 5G LLC

5G LLC is bridging the gap between institutional and corporate owners of commercial real estate portfolios and technology providers including wireless carriers through cutting-edge solutions and services. 5G LLC’s mission is to work closely with the CRE environment and Technology providers to deliver substantial new rent roll, cost efficiencies, amenity benefits resulting in higher NOI and capped value at no capital expense to the real estate owners. To find out more, visit www.5gllc.net and follow 5G LLC on LinkedIn.