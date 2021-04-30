AM Best Places Credit Ratings of LifeMap Assurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of LifeMap Assurance Company (LifeMap) (Portland, OR).

This Credit Rating (rating) action follows the April 27, 2021 announcement that LifeMap’s ultimate parent, Cambia Health Solutions, Inc. (Cambia), has entered a partnership with Life and Specialty Ventures LLC (LSV) under which the ownership of LifeMap will transfer to LSV subsidiary USAble Life (USAL). Currently, LifeMap’s ratings take into consideration its strategic role within the Cambia organization, as well as the capital and operational support provided to LifeMap by Cambia’s health insurance plans. These ratings will remain under review until AM Best can conduct discussions with new management and evaluate LifeMap’s role within the new ownership structure, including the business strategy, integration plan and any implicit or explicit support provided by USAL or LSV.

