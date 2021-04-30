GlossWire Partners with Cancer Cartel in the Battle Against Cancer

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlossWire CEO and Founder Kimberly Carney’s commitment to connecting philanthropy to the beauty industry has been core to the DNA of the platform since day one. For the month of May, GlossWire will donate $1.00 USD for every download of the GlossWire mobile app to Seattle-based Cancer Cartel in support of their mission to provide financial relief for those fighting cancer by encouraging individuals to clean out their closets, allowing fashion and beauty to help fund the fight.

“GlossWire is committed to supporting causes that strengthen the wellbeing of our communities and bring people together. I am proud to partner with the Cancer Cartel and support their efforts to help raise funds for a disease that impacts the lives of far too many people,” stated Kimberly Carney, Founder & CEO of GlossWire. “As GlossWire further accelerates its philanthropic arm, joining forces with organizations such as the Cancer Cartel is central to our mission. Giving back by continuing to fuse together beauty and philanthropy is central to who we are.”

Recently launched GlossWire is a two-sided global marketplace offering a one-stop solution for personalization, innovation and real-time insights for the beauty industry. For the consumer, GlossWire offers organic discovery of worldwide beauty dedicated to curation, education and community through the same compelling experience. Beauty brands can leverage that feedback to further expand their offering to consumers to streamline their strategies and improve margins.

"As the beauty industry evolves in the new D2C world, brands don't always have the same access and sales distribution platform as mass conglomerates,” stated Karolina Kurkova, Supermodel and Co-Founder of Gryph + Ivy Rose and Co-Founder of Karolina Kurkova and Billie Blooms Masks for All Initiative. “A platform like GlossWire is so essential to two of the brands I am involved with: Gryph & Ivy Rose and the Karolina Kurkova x Billie Blooms Masks for All collaboration. Both Brands have limited access to global distribution channels with a well-established consumer base and I am thrilled to have them in the GlossWire marketplace.”

Cancer Cartel allows generous individuals to help fund the organization’s mission by collecting and donating high-end women’s clothing, shoes, bags and accessories, which are resold on Cancer Cartel’s website. Additionally, Cancer Cartel partners with fashion and beauty brands on mission-centric exclusive collaborations and has its own branded clothing and accessories line with 100% of the profits going back to the initiative. “At GlossWire, we seek to transform the beauty industry through innovative solutions while making a positive impact philanthropically,” further stated Carney. “Cancer Cartel has created a way to be of service that resonates with our consumer who is passionate about discovery in the beauty space.”

"Our GlossWire consumers are looking to give back and make a difference every day while accomplishing their essential tasks," stated Samantha Yanks, Vice President of Brand Strategy at GlossWire. "As we look at our core partnership with Cancer Cartel and their give-back program, the synergy between our two organizations is clear. Providing financial resources and relief to those who are fighting cancer is at the root cause of our team."

With their deep and personal roots in the fight against cancer, Cancer Cartel’s three founders Kerry Solmonsen, Katy Tinney and Shelly Tinney-Miller have all battled different types of the disease and embraced their journeys creating a life-saving nonprofit.

“We’re grateful to partner with GlossWire on this incredible give-back campaign for a cause that so profoundly impacts the lives of women,” stated the founders of Cancer Cartel. “We deeply understand the people we are trying to help, and our dedication is unmatched. We all three have firsthand knowledge of the financial impact created by cancer. Cancer Cartel is a true grass-roots organization with our goal to give away 100% of raised funds directly to people fighting cancer. They need us now more than ever.”

To donate $1.00 USD to Cancer Cartel, download the GlossWire mobile apps by visiting the GlossWire App Store and Google Play Store.

About GlossWire

GlossWire’s recently launched app and web-based shopping platform provides its portfolio of beauty brands real-time insight into consumer shopping behavior patterns. A two-sided global marketplace, GlossWire’s B2B data hub aims to navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For Consumers, the B2C shopping side is powered by consumer preferences using personalization to connect consumers to brands. Giving beauty brands real-time valuable insights through a fun and seamless experience for users is what makes the GlossWire platform the digital front runner in real-time consumer global business intelligence. The company is owned by Fashwire, Inc. and has raised $3M to date and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors in the beauty, fashion and tech spaces. For more information, visit www.glosswire.com.

About Cancer Cartel:

Cancer Cartel was founded with the important mission to provide financial resources and relief to those fighting cancer. Those in the fight should be able to focus 100% on getting well, not how much cancer is costing them. Cancer Cartel funds their mission by collecting and selling donated, luxury designer handbags, shoes, jewelry, clothing and accessories on their website and at events. Cancer Cartel also has a branded clothing line which donates 100% of the profit back to our initiative. The organization accepts monetary donations and funds their operation with grants from community foundations and individual donors. From gas money to groceries, power bills to mortgage payments, Cancer Cartel is cleaning up the cost of cancer. Cancer Cartel’s three female founders Kerry Solmonsen, Katy Tinney and Shelley Tinney-Miller are all cancer survivors and activists. Learn more, make a donation and get involved at cancercartel.com.

