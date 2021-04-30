Schneider Electric Recognized on the Forbes America’s Best Employers in Diversity 2021 List

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that it ranked No. 48 on the Forbes America’s Best Employers in Diversity 2021 list and the best in our industry. The award recognizes the company’s commitment to building a diverse and inclusive culture that welcomes and respects individuals from all walks of life, ages, and cultures.

“The diversity of our team is a core strength that enables us to come together for a common purpose to address the energy needs and challenges of our customers,” said Annette Clayton, CEO & President, Schneider Electric North America. “By bringing together people from different backgrounds, we benefit from their diverse thinking and unique perspectives to develop innovative, sustainable solutions. Fostering this inclusive culture within the company is a priority for the betterment of our people and our organization over the long term.”

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on Statista's innovative methodology, guaranteeing unbiased results and providing reliable insights. Over 50,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify The Best Employers for Diversity.

The evaluation was based on both direct and indirect recommendations with employees asked to provide their opinions on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQA+ & General Diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups. Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered. The diversity among top executives and diversity engagement indicators were also part of the evaluation.

“At Schneider Electric, ‘Embrace Different’ is one of our core values and we continue to place emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion in our recruiting, developing, and advancing employees across the organization,” said Mai Lan Nguyen, SVP, Human Resources, Schneider Electric. “In order to lead in the markets where we serve, the faces and voices of our people have to mirror those of our customers and communities, and the values we set within our company must set an example for the industry.”

For more information on Diversity at Schneider Electric, please visit www.se.com/us/diversity.

To learn more about this award and the culture of diversity, equity and inclusion at Schneider Electric, please visit https://blog.se.com/life-at-schneider-electric/2021/04/30/best-employers-for-diversity-advice/.

