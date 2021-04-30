The Female Founders of FashWire and Cancer Cartel Partner in the Battle Against Cancer

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FashWire further deepens its philanthropic mission, FashGive, as it partners with Cancer Cartel, an organization which is dedicated to providing financial relief for those fighting cancer. By encouraging individuals to clean out their closets, Cancer Cartel has created a community where consumers can purchase beloved gently worn fashion pieces to raise money, allowing fashion to help fund the fight.

Beginning May 1, 2021 until May 31, 2021, FashWire is donating $1.00 for every download of the FashWire app (App Store and Google Play) to support the Cancer Cartel and its mission to provide financial relief and resources to help reduce the devastating economic impact of costs for cancer patients.

"I am delighted to welcome Cancer Cartel into the FashWire family. I see the passion and creativity amongst Cancer Cartel’s incredible female founders. We are likeminded in that we fuse together fashion and philanthropy," stated Kimberly Carney, Founder & CEO of FashWire. "This partnership aligns perfectly with FashWire’s core values of community and giving back. Our goal is to help Cancer Cartel achieve its goals to ensure that those in the fight against cancer are able to focus 100% on getting well, and not on how much cancer is costing them.”

With their deep and personal roots in the fight against cancer, Cancer Cartel’s three founders Kerry Solmonsen, Katy Tinney and Shelly Tinney-Miller have all battled different types of the disease and embraced their journeys creating a life-saving nonprofit. Cancer Cartel is a true grass-roots organization with founders who have personal insight into the impact of the financial hardship created by cancer. Their commitment, passion and dedication to “cleaning up the cost of cancer” drives the success to this incredible organization.

With multiple fundraising arms, Cancer Cartel funds the organization by collecting and donating high-end women’s clothing, shoes, bags and accessories, which are resold on Cancer Cartel’s website. Additionally, Cancer Cartel partners with fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands on mission-centric exclusive collaborations, as well as having their own branded clothing and accessories line with 100% of the profits going back to the initiative.

“As three female founders we are honored to partner with other female entrepreneurs like Kimberly Carney on innovative partnerships that look to give back and support fundraising in our fight against cancer,” stated the Founders of Cancer Cartel. “Cancer patients need us more than ever, and these kinds of partnerships are critical for the growth of our mission. We have an opportunity to make a meaningful difference by engaging with FashWire’s global fashion community to generate greater awareness and raise funds for this important cause. We look forward to the impact we can make working together.”

FashWire’s app and web-based fashion discovery global platform and shopping marketplace brings forward a portfolio of 350+ emerging and established designers across 40+ countries, in the ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories space. “Our vast global reach of designers and consumers within the FashWire platform is an incredible opportunity to bring awareness to the Cancer Cartel’s initiative, making this the ideal partnership,” added Carney. “Donating $1.00 USD per download to Cancer Cartel gives FashWire the incredible opportunity to leverage our powerful global marketplace of fashion designers for a worthy cause."

“As businesswomen, entrepreneurs and philanthropists — it is essential to our mission to help the consumer 'Discover Fashion Everywhere' while simultaneously supporting our philanthropic approach to giving back,” stated Samantha Yanks, Vice President of Brand Strategy at FashWire. “Our partnership with Cancer Cartel continues to build upon this commitment and we are delighted to support Cancer Cartel in their quest to provide financial relief to those fighting cancer.”

“Through its cooperation with Cancer Cartel, FashWire continues to demonstrate its focus on philanthropy and demonstrating a new way of delivering fashion that is more inclusive and sustainable,” stated Karsten Newbury, FashWire Advisory Board Member. “I couldn’t think of a worthier cause.”

To donate $1.00 USD to Cancer Cartel, download the FashWire mobile app by visiting the FashWire app at the App Store and Google Play Store.

About FashWire:

FashWire’s high-growth global app and web-based platform provides its portfolio of 350+ designers from 40+ countries vital insight into consumer shopping behavior patterns on the popularity of new collections and future products. A two-sided marketplace, FashWire is a B2B data hub to navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For Consumers, FashWire’s B2C shopping platform creates a compelling interactive experience by combining fun, immersive swipe voting with the ability to influence the designer instantly. Giving designers real-time valuable insights through a fun and seamless experience for users is what makes FashWire the digital front runner in real-time consumer global business intelligence. The company has raised $3M to date, recently launched GlossWire in the multi-billion dollar beauty industry, and backed by a range of all-star private angel investors in the beauty, fashion and tech spaces. For more information, visit FashWire at www.fashwire.com.

About Cancer Cartel:

Cancer Cartel was founded with the important mission to provide financial resources and relief to those fighting cancer. Those in the fight should be able to focus 100% on getting well, not how much cancer is costing them. Cancer Cartel funds their mission by collecting and selling donated, luxury designer handbags, shoes, jewelry, clothing and accessories on their website and at events. Cancer Cartel also has a branded clothing line which donates 100% of the profit back to our initiative. The organization accepts monetary donations and funds their operation with grants from community foundations and individual donors. From gas money to groceries, power bills to mortgage payments, Cancer Cartel is cleaning up the cost of cancer. Cancer Cartel’s three female founders Kerry Solmonsen, Katy Tinney and Shelley Tinney-Miller are all cancer survivors and activists. Learn more, make a donation and get involved at cancercartel.com.