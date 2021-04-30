Office Depot Donates $250,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Help Revitalize Local Clubs During Fourth Annual ‘Depot Day of Service’

BOCA RATON, Fla. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), today announced a $250,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help enhance Clubs in cities across the country during the company’s flagship associate-driven volunteer celebration, “Depot Day of Service.”

“Office Depot’s annual ‘Depot Day of Service’ initiative is an exciting opportunity for associates to come together to lend their time and talents to help create a lasting impact in the communities where they live and do business,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for Office Depot and The ODP Corporation. “While we’ve supported local Boys & Girls Clubs for many years, we’re thrilled to kick off our new national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America this spring by enhancing 18 clubhouses for kids, teens and Club staff to enjoy.”

From May 1 to May 8, Office Depot associates, along with their friends and family members, will complete more than 30 unique service projects, all while following applicable COVID-19 safety protocols. From transforming woodshops into classrooms and teen lounges into college resource and study centers, to enriching outdoor areas with inspirational murals, new landscaping and lawn games, and much more, each service project has been specifically designed to meet the unique needs of each of the beneficiary Clubs associated with the following organizations:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (Arizona)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (California)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland (California)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver (Colorado)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (Florida)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida (Florida)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County (Florida)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (Georgia)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago (Illinois)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (Michigan)

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities (Minnesota)

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North & South Carolina (North Carolina)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia (Pennsylvania)

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (Texas)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County (Texas)

Boys & Girls Clubs of King County (Washington)

“Thank you to Office Depot and their network of incredible associate volunteers for supporting Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Chad Royal-Pascoe, acting senior vice president, resource development for Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Through their support, Clubs will be enhanced to empower and inspire the almost 250,000 kids and teens that attend locally. We appreciate Office Depot’s continued commitment to helping Clubs support kids, families and communities around the country.”

Office Depot supports nonprofit and community organizations year-round through volunteer and philanthropic programs aimed at strengthening communities, empowering education and championing entrepreneurship. For more about the company’s #depotdifference community investment initiatives, visit www.depotdifference.com.

