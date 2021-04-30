Books-A-Million Honors Military Heroes with 16th Coffee for the Troops Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Books-A-Million, in partnership with Soldiers’ Angels, is pleased to announce the 16th Coffee for the Troops program, running from May 1 to May 31, 2021. This highly anticipated campaign provides customers an opportunity to honor United States military men and women—both deployed troops and veterans—with gratitude in the form of coffee donations.

Customers who wish to contribute can purchase a bag of freshly ground Joe Muggs Coffee at any location to be distributed among U.S. military service members both domestically and abroad. These customers can even personalize their donation by writing a message on the bag. Thanks to the incredible generosity of Books-A-Million customers, this campaign manages to exceed its donation goals every time! In order to amplify that generosity, Books-A-Million will donate one bag of coffee for every five bags donated by customers.

“The Books-A-Million Coffee for the Troops campaign has become well-known among the deployed service members and veterans supported by Soldiers’ Angels,” said Amy Palmer, president and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels. “We get requests for the delicious Joe Muggs Coffee throughout the year and overjoyed notes of thanks once the coffee does arrive. We couldn’t be more grateful for everyone’s support of this incredible campaign that has such a positive impact on our heroes in uniform.”

The campaign has experienced remarkable growth over the years, establishing itself as a universally rewarding tradition for generous donors and grateful recipients alike. Since its initial run in 2012, the Coffee for the Troops program has provided more than 63 million cups of coffee to deployed military men and women and veterans.

