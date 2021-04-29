Turning Point Consulting Joins NetSuite Solution Provider Program

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turning Point Consulting, an executive-level resource partner for growing companies, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, Turning Point Consulting will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP platform to gain the visibility and control needed to drive growth and build business resiliency.

“Businesses looking to remain agile and grow need a trusted partner with deep expertise across sales, operations, finance, people, and technology,” said Dave Brady, CEO, Turning Point Consulting. “By joining the NetSuite Solution Provider Program we are able to extend our commitment to helping our customers deploy and utilize best-in-class technology to manage and grow their business.”

As part of the program, Turning Point Consulting will be able to leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients in the professional services and manufacturing industries.

The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities that help NetSuite partners to create new revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce. In addition, Turning Point Consulting is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding, and provides multiple layers of engagement and support, as well as access to NetSuite best practices.

“We are pleased to welcome Turning Point Consulting to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife initiative,” said Craig West, vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. “We look forward to working with the team at Turning Point Consulting to combine their expertise with our robust suite of technologies to achieve mutual success for our customers.”

