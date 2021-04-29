Quality-Focused Innovation Strategy at Food Union Generates Results With 124 Unique Products in Summer 2021

RIGA, Latvia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Food Union - the international ice cream and dairy production and distribution group - has shown their continued commitment to innovation and delighting consumers with their 2021 launch of summer novelties. Food Union has invested in the development of 124 unique products across the global markets it serves, including its key markets such as Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Belarus and Russia.

Featuring bold, sensory flavours developed with local market tastes in mind, with a surprising use of colours, tantalizing textures, and functional benefits, customers will soon enjoy the unique combinations and culinary complexities that Food Union’s innovative team have spent months developing at their purpose-built innovation hub in Riga, Latvia.

“Our product development team have achieved new sensory heights in 2021 and their dedicated approach is exciting palates and commanding visibility on shelf so that we stay top of mind with consumers and clients,” says Normunds Staņēvičs, CEO of Food Union, Europe. “Each product is developed after a rigorous R&D process that ensures we bring together a fusion of visual interest, flavour delight and nutritional value in a quality product.”

“Whilst we strive to excite consumers, as leaders in the production of ice-cream and dairy, we also strive to deliver the highest quality based on considered and sustainable sourcing and taking into account new trends in health and cult-following,” Staņēvičs concludes.

The 2021 novelties are grounded in trends that are shaping the industry: