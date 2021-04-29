Scripps Health Selects Omnicell Medication Management Solutions to Help Improve Clinical and Operational Efficiency

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that Scripps Health has selected the Company’s industry-leading medication management platform to improve pharmacy supply chain management across its San Diego-based network.

Scripps Health has signed a multi-year sole source agreement for Omnicell solutions. Through this new partnership, Omnicell will be implementing its XT Automated Dispensing Systems and its cloud-based intelligence service.

Omnicell’s XT Automated Dispensing Systems, which feature streamlined infrastructure capabilities and EHR interoperability, will help Scripps Health to improve medication management workflows in patient care areas, supporting safety and efficiency while giving nurses more time to spend with patients.

Scripps Health also plans to leverage Omnicell’s cloud-based intelligence service – Omnicell One™ – to accelerate pharmacy performance through enterprise optimization. Omnicell One provides robust data analytics and intelligence dashboards for greater inventory visibility, optimization opportunities, and diversion management. Omnicell’s team of data scientists and clinical strategists use advanced analytics to provide recommendations and actionable insights to control medication spend and minimize waste due to expired medications.

According to the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy, only 12 percent of pharmacy leaders believe their pharmacy technology and informatics are optimized.1 Providers like Scripps Health need technology solutions designed to support greater visibility, control costs, and better manage an increasingly complex pharmacy supply chain. Omnicell is committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model through the Autonomous Pharmacy, a combination of hardware, software, and services that enables providers to improve quality, reduce costs, and increase human efficiencies.

“With increasing cost and complexity of managing medications, we need better visibility and understanding of our pharmacy supply chain and the impact on total cost of care,” said Tony Jackson, Assistant Vice President of Pharmacy at Scripps Health. “These new technologies and services will allow us to enhance and optimize our operations to achieve better clinical and financial efficiencies.”

Scripps Health will leverage Omnicell Professional Services to support project implementation. These change management professionals will help drive solution adoption through ensuring organizational readiness and expedite the time to value for the Scripps Health initiative.

“As healthcare moves closer to the fully autonomous pharmacy, ensuring successful adoption of technology is critical,” said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Omnicell. “Through strategic partnerships with customers like Scripps Health, we are helping health systems to accelerate time-to-value for implementation and more quickly realize the full potential of their Omnicell solutions.”

Scripps Health joins nearly 50 percent of Top 300 U.S. health systems2 who have chosen to partner with Omnicell on the journey to the Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap to develop a zero-error, fully automated medication management infrastructure. Through Omnicell’s industry-leading medication management platform and portfolio of technology-enabled services, health systems and retail pharmacies are realizing how connected technology and intelligence can help solve for the most pressing challenges in medication management.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

