Hygio and CreaGen Enter into Agreement for Northeastern US Manufacture and Distribution of Coviside Hand Sanitizer for Use in Hygio Sanitizing Stations

This week, David Robertson, co-founder and CEO of Hygio, announced an agreement between Hygio and CreaGen, Inc., based in Woburn, MA. CreaGen has agreed to supply and distribute the well-known Coviside sanitizer for use in proprietary, wireless, internet connected Hygio sanitizing units. Fully customizable units allow customers to effortlessly connect with businesses in a new era of post-COVID corporate responsibility.

Hygio began distribution of sanitizing stations in the United States early this year in New York and Boston. “Expansion throughout New England will require a robust supply chain including manufacturing and distribution of standard sanitizer, and we now have this vital partnership in place,” said Leland Johnson, co-founder of Hygio.

“We are talking with key players within the sanitizer supply chain for mid-range and premium sanitizers, and we plan to announce additional partnerships around the country soon,” added Robertson.

Naveen Rajur, Business Development Lead at CreaGen, Inc., remarked of the agreement, “Our main focus has always been research and development in biotech and pharmaceuticals through our contract research organization. During the Covid-19 pandemic we knew that CreaGen could give back to the community through our manufacture and distribution of Coviside, which is made according to WHO (World Health Organization) guidelines. We have the capacity to execute this agreement regionally, and we are pleased to contribute to this exciting field of smart, connected, thoughtfully designed sanitizing stations.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About CreaGen-

Founded in 2003, CreaGen, Inc., located in Woburn, MA, is a contract research organization with highly skilled medicinal chemists focusing on design, synthesis and testing of small molecules. In 2014, CreaGen opened C2I, an accelerator bringing companies together in an affordable, centralized space, focused on inter-company co-location and providing instrumentation and services through the contract research arm of CreaGen.

About Hygio-

Launched in late 2020, Hygio secured the North American and Caribbean licenses for technologies developed by the NoSoapCompany. Hygio focuses on wireless, connected hand sanitizer stations that feature communication and messaging opportunities on every unit. Our clients realize that hand sanitizers are now a matter of corporate responsibility going forward, and our units are designed to transform an elegant machine into an unparalleled branding and marketing opportunity.