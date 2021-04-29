Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati Awards Cincinnati Schools with AEDs

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati announced today the winners of its Take Charge automated external defibrillator (AED) school program for local Cincinnati school districts. Twenty Zoll AED units will be installed by Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leading provider of workplace first aid, safety supplies and training services. The program is made possible through a generous grant from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The winning schools include:

St. Dominic School – Cincinnati, OH

St. Joseph School – Crescent Springs, KY

St. Cecelia School – Independence, KY

Sunman Dearborn Schools – St. Leon, IN

Oak Hills Local School District – Cincinnati, OH

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to provide these schools with life-saving equipment and training,” said Terry Karageorges, President of the Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati. “Thanks to the support from Anthem, Cintas and ZOLL, these local schools will have the tools and knowledge necessary to respond to a cardiac emergency.”

Public and private K-12 schools submitted nominations for Take Charge via the Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati ’s Facebook page at www.AEDTakeCharge.com from February 1 through March 31, 2020. Representatives from the Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati selected the winning schools to receive the AED units, which will include pediatric and adult pads, wall-mounted cabinets, First Aid/CPR/AED training courses and AED demos.

“Sudden cardiac arrest can happen anywhere to anyone1,” said Cara Beaumont, Director of Marketing for Cintas’ First Aid & Safety division. “We’re proud to provide these schools with AEDs and training that can help them be prepared to save the life of a student, staff member or guest.”

For more information about the Take Charge program or to nominate a school, visit the Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati Facebook page at www.AEDTakeCharge.com.

Cintas offers three of the major AED brands in the marketplace – ZOLL, Defibtech Reviver line, and Philips. Cintas also offers first aid and safety products and services to help businesses prepare for and treat emergencies. For more information on Cintas’ products and services, please visit https://www.cintas.com/firstaidsafety/.

About the Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati:

Locally established in 1940, the Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati (formerly known as the Children’s Heart Association of Cincinnati) is one of the oldest and one of the most impactful foundations dedicated to overcoming congenital heart defects. Membership consists of all-volunteers. Most members have been affected personally by a child or grandchild born with a congenital heart defect. Their mission is "to inspire heartfelt hope in patients and families impacted by congenital heart defects, as well as the medical practitioners that care for them, through the funding of groundbreaking research, global collaboration, and holistic well-being initiatives." Because of establishing global alliances, funding is provided to affiliate organizations in other parts of the United States and abroad, all closely vetted and aligned with the objective to overcome congenital heart defects. Over the years, The Heart Institute at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center has received significant support.

For more information about the Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati, please visit https://www.chaoc.org/

1 https://www.heart.org/idc/groups/heart-public/@wcm/@ecc/documents/downloadable/ucm_438703.pdf