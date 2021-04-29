Wrench Group Brands Continue Support of Local Sports Franchises with Abacus-Austin FC Partnership

MARIETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrench Group, LLC (“Wrench”), a national leader in home services, celebrated yet another of its regional brands partnering with a major sports franchise or organization, as Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical was just announced as the official plumbing, air conditioning and electrical partner for Austin FC, who embarks on their first season in Major League Soccer.

The partnership coincides with Abacus recently opening their first location in Austin after nearly two decades of serving Texas homeowners, and will enable both organizations to get off to a flying start in their inaugural year there. Austin FC is the city’s first major league sports franchise.

While this is the first partnership between Abacus and Austin FC, it’s the latest in a long string of major sports partnerships for Wrench Group brands:

In the Atlanta area, Coolray is an official partner of MLB’s Atlanta Braves, including backstop signage on home game broadcasts. The company also holds the naming rights to the home ballpark of the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Braves. In addition, they are an official partner of Josh Williams and DGM Racing for both NASCAR weekends at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Coolray is featured as the primary sponsor on the No. 92 Chevrolet for both NASCAR Xfinity Series events.

In Sarasota County, Fla., CoolToday holds the naming rights for the spring training home stadium for the Atlanta Braves.

In Phoenix, Parker & Sons has partnered with MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks to raise tens of thousands of dollars for Special Olympics Arizona, and is an advertising partner at Chase Field, the team’s stadium.

“At Wrench Group, we believe in our brands having strong connections to the communities they serve, and there is no better way to connect with civic pride than through your local sports franchise,” said Ken Haines, Wrench Group CEO. “As an avid baseball fan myself, I understand the important lessons of teamwork from sports that apply both to successfully serving homeowners in our business, as well as volunteering in the cities we call home.”

Beyond major sports sponsorships, Wrench brands also sponsor numerous youth and school sports organizations in the markets where they operate. To learn more about partnering with a Wrench Group brand in your community, please contact Meghann McNally, Chief Marketing Officer, at mmcnally@wrenchgroup.com.

About Wrench Group

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader operating under 17 brands in 12 markets across the United States. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 775,000 customers annually with over 3,100 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, Houston, Jacksonville, Naples, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, Sarasota, San Francisco Bay Area and Tampa metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.