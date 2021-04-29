Harris Williams Advises ADB Companies, LLC on its Sale to Warren Equity Partners

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised ADB Companies, LLC and its affiliates (ADB), a leading turnkey provider of telecommunication and utility infrastructure solutions in the United States, on its sale to Warren Equity Partners (Warren Equity). ADB was previously part of the Keeley Companies family of companies. Rusty Keeley, CEO of the Keeley Companies, and Chad Johnson, CEO of ADB, will maintain significant equity stakes in ADB. Mr. Keeley and Mr. Johnson will continue as members of ADB’s board of directors, and Mr. Johnson will remain CEO of ADB. The transaction was led by Drew Spitzer, Matt White and Greg Waller of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

“ADB has been a market leader and differentiated performer in the telecom services sector, which has led to considerable growth as the technology and network infrastructure buildout accelerates,” said Drew Spitzer, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The ADB team did an incredible job building a truly unique business, and we look forward to watching the company’s continued evolution alongside its new partner.”

“We are seeing strong demand for top-quality assets like ADB as investors look for ways to capitalize on the 5G tailwinds and we believe the segment will continue to generate strong interest,” added Matt White, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We believe this business is well positioned to take advantage of those tailwinds and we are pleased to have had the opportunity to work alongside the ADB and Keeley Companies teams.”

ADB leverages three decades of extensive experience providing fiber infrastructure construction and engineering services nationwide to complete projects on-time, under-budget and with the highest quality standards in the industry. ADB is nationally recognized for its customer-centric philosophy, backed by accountability and results. With a commitment to safety, people, and an “ALL IN” culture, ADB sets itself apart as a leader in building careers and developing long-standing partnerships.

Recognized as one of the largest privately held companies in St. Louis, Keeley Companies provides dynamic, creative services and solutions nationwide in the construction, infrastructure, technology, development, logistics and wireless sectors. In addition to ADB, Mercury and ZeroDay, Keeley Companies consists of L. Keeley Construction and KDG and is a proud partner of Inspired Solutions. Together, Keeley Companies is comprised of over 1,800 dedicated, diversified experts nationwide.

Warren Equity is a private equity firm that invests in small and middle market operating companies primarily in North America. The firm invests in established companies where additional capital and operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in the industrial services, industrial products, business services and distribution sectors. Warren Equity invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity and recapitalizations.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams EPI Group has significant experience advising market leading providers of technology, services and products across a broad range of sectors. These sectors include energy management; infrastructure services; utility services; testing, inspection, and certification services; environmental services; engineering and construction; power products and technology; and energy technology. For more information on the Group’s experience, please visit the EPI Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

