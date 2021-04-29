Bobcat Company and Country Artist Justin Moore Announce Partnership and Fan Sweepstakes

WEST FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bobcat Company (“Bobcat”) announced today a partnership with multi-platinum recording artist Justin Moore. Moore will serve as an official brand ambassador for Bobcat, and the company will sponsor Moore’s 2021 concert tour featuring his new eight-song collection, “Straight Outta The Country” (The Valory Music Co.). The partnership also officially launched a fan sweepstakes, the Straight Outta the Country Giveaway, offering Bobcat prize giveaways and custom co-branded Bobcat and Moore swag. In addition, Moore will team up with Bobcat to make a charitable donation to benefit a nonprofit organization to be announced later this year.

“I have admired their products for many years, so I am proud to share my love of the Bobcat brand with my fans,” said Justin Moore. “I am also honored to partner with Bobcat and join them in supporting charitable projects, as we share similar values and a commitment to giving back.”

Bobcat has a long history of community support and engagement, including engaging volunteers and providing financial and in-kind support to organizations and programs to make a positive impact in local communities.

“We are extremely pleased to be working with Justin, as he shares similar values with Bobcat and believes in working hard and delivering top performance,” said Laura Ness Owens, vice president of marketing, communication and public affairs at Doosan Bobcat North America. “Together, we are proud to support our community, and to make a positive impact on those needing assistance.”

Announcing Straight Outta the Country Giveaway

The partnership also officially launches the Straight Outta the Country Giveaway, which will run from April 29 to Oct. 31, 2021. The contest gives fans the chance to win one of three Bobcat compact equipment prizes. Sweepstake prizes include:

Bobcat Compact Tractor with Front-End Loader – CT2025

Bobcat Zero-Turn Mower -- ZT6000 (61”)

Bobcat Utility Vehicle -- UV34XL

For official rules and full details on how to enter, visit www.bobcat.com/country.

Fans can enter for their chance to win by visiting www.bobcat.com/country. For additional entries, fans can share with friends via social media. Winners will be selected in a random drawing and announced later this year.

The partnership also features co-branded t-shirts and baseball caps available for purchase to fans attending Moore’s concerts.

As the latest celebrity to become a member of the Bobcat family, Justin Moore joins pro quarterback Carson Wentz and professional bull rider Jess Lockwood. Moore’s 2021 tour is currently underway, and tickets are available for shows across the United States. To learn more about city stops and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.justinmooremusic.com/tour.

About Bobcat Company

Bobcat Company is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing and distribution of compact equipment. Headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat offers a complete line of compact equipment including: skid-steer, mini track and compact track loaders; excavators; VersaHANDLER® telescopic tool carriers; utility vehicles; Toolcat™ utility work machines; compact tractors; small articulated loaders; zero-turn mowers; attachments and implements. As a global brand with a worldwide network of dealers and distributors, Bobcat is the industry’s original innovator, beginning in 1958 with the first compact machine and predecessor to the skid-steer loader. Bobcat continues to lead the industry by offering quality product solutions and technologies to empower people to accomplish more. For more information, visit Bobcat.com.

About Justin Moore

An Arkansas native, Justin Moore has built a loyal following over the past decade with his traditional country sound and captivating live shows. He has shared the stage with Hank Williams Jr., Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert and many others, while routinely traversing from coast-to-coast on headline runs. Moore’s last four albums have debuted No. 1 on the charts and, to date, he has had nine chart-topping singles. Moore’s latest offering, “We Didn’t Have Much,” reminisces on his simple upbringing and appreciation of life’s most precious moments, while embracing his trend of country traditionalism, vivid storytelling and signature Arkansas-bred twang. As a Valory Music Co. recording artist, Moore has also earned multiple ACM, ACA and ACC Awards nominations, as well as an ACM Award win. For more visit, JustinMooreMusic.com.

