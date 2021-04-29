Quinnipiac University Protects Critical IT Systems and World-Renowned Public Opinion Polling with Veeam

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announced that Quinnipiac University integrated Veeam Availability SuiteTM to protect the university’s IT systems that support teaching and learning, and ensure system availability for its widely acclaimed polling system that serves as one of the nation’s most accurate measures of public opinion. Veeam simplifies and centralizes data protection for Quinnipiac, radically reduces recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs), and guides data compliance requirements for the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Quinnipiac University, a highly respected institution known for academic innovation and research, is considered the gold standard in national and statewide polling. The Quinnipiac University poll is frequently cited by researchers, public officials and international media outlets, covering topics such as politics, elections and other important issues. As such, protecting this system was of utmost importance to the university, along with educational and resource planning, grade and tuition information, file sharing and medical, identification, and credential records for students, faculty and staff. The two legacy backup products in use prior to Veeam lacked centralized monitoring and management, and reliable recovery, making it challenging to ensure system availability across the university’s platforms and posing a potential data loss risk.

“The privacy of our students, faculty and staff is Quinnipiac’s number one priority, so we knew we needed the number one solution for data protection,” said Fabiano Iacusso, associate director, systems, technology and planning, Quinnipiac. “Veeam is the single most critical piece of software in our IT environment and the center of our disaster recovery strategy. Not only does it keep our core systems operational, but it has restored our confidence in data protection. Veeam is clearly the gold standard for modern data protection and a one-stop shop for business continuity.”

With Veeam Availability Suite, Quinnipiac protects all of its workloads, including nearly 80 TBs of data across 15 physical servers, 253 virtual machines and network attached storage (NAS). Veeam provides powerful NAS backup via changed file tracking, shortening the backup window and enabling more frequent backup for more recovery points. This is especially critical to faculty concerned with devastating data loss, as the NAS workload includes 20 years’ worth of department file sharing. Additionally, Veeam and OffsiteDataSync, a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP), enable Quinnipiac to maintain FERPA and HIPAA compliance.

“In a year where educational institutions have relied heavily on network systems to support virtual learning, among other processes, a centralized data protection management and recovery system is imperative to securing crucial data and resources against loss or theft,” said Paul Strelzick, general manager and senior vice president, Americas at Veeam. “We are excited to partner with Quinnipiac to ensure the resources most precious to the university – polling, teaching, learning – are fully available and protected.”

For more information and the full success story, visit https://www.veeam.com/success-stories/quinnipiac-university.html.

