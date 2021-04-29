NextGen Healthcare Selected by Covenant Physicians Partners to Optimize Operations for its Broad Network

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Covenant Physicians Partners (Covenant), a growing multispecialty services organization has adopted NextGen® Enterprise Practice Management (PM) with integrated NextGen® Optical Management. Covenant employs over 2,000 associates and physicians in almost 20 states nationwide.

NextGen® Enterprise PM enables Covenant’s physicians and surgery center partners to leverage a single database solution providing visibility into its sophisticated multispecialty organization while maintaining their individual practice autonomy.

NextGen Healthcare’s optical solution is integrated directly into its practice management system, enabling Covenant to have seamless optical lab orders, better inventory status, easier point-of-sale application, faster benefit eligibility and customizable reports. Covenant’s administrators can review operational analytics and practice performance from a dashboard on any mobile device.

“We chose the NextGen Healthcare platform because it streamlines our operations and the enterprise architecture allows us to scale as we grow,” said Lenny Brunson, chief executive officer at Covenant Physicians Partners.

“System architecture is a critical decision for large healthcare organizations, so we are pleased that Covenant has entrusted NextGen Healthcare to optimize their operations while simplifying the workflow for their large network of physicians,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare. “Our integrated platform not only benefits providers, but it also enhances the overall patient experience.”

NextGen® Enterprise PM was ranked the number one ambulatory practice management solution (11-75 physicians) for the third consecutive year in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. Find out more about boosting practice efficiency, enhancing patient convenience, and optimizing practice revenue, by reading 10 Tips for Better Medical Billing and Practice Management.

