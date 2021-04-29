Ballogy and Rank One Sport Partner to Level the Playing Field for Aspiring Athletes

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes train and develop for their sports, announced a strategic partnership with Rank One Sport, the leading logistics platform for high schools. The partnership will enable existing Rank One athletes and parents to leverage the Ballogy platform for increased exposure to colleges and universities.

Ballogy is a unique tracking and analytics app with a built-in certified assessment program that enables youth and amateur basketball players at any skill level to track their development and measurably improve their skills. Ballogy offers a development plan for all student-athletes at any stage of their basketball journey.

“We are extremely excited to partner with the Ballogy team to offer their innovative app to our customers as part of our select suite of technology products,” said Jason McKay, chairman and CEO of AllPlayers Network. “Ballogy is about eliminating the hype and giving amateur athletes everywhere a real chance to get noticed at the collegiate level.”

Ballogy recently introduced the Ballogy Skills Assessment™ (BSA), the result of extensive research and feedback gathered from middle school, high school, and college level coaches and athletes. The BSA is a basketball shooting drill designed to assess a player’s shot-making skills and assign a certified score based on an objective testing methodology. The resulting Ballogy Score is saved to players’ profiles for increased visibility and exposure with collegiate level coaches.

Ballogy was recently named the official performance analytics app for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), an organization that represents 400 small collegiate institutions and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), the second largest national intercollegiate athletic organization in the United States.

“We’re excited to team up with Rank One to inspire continued growth and development in all youth and amateur athletes seeking to reach that next level,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “Together, we can truly deliver on our promise to level the playing field for all young athletes.”

The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com

About Rank One Sport+Health

Rank One Sport+Health offers a comprehensive set of management features to meet school needs for organization, communication and documentation. With over a decade of experience working with Athletic and Fine Arts directors, Rank One has built an all-inclusive suite of features designed to meet their department requirements. The integrated software is an all in one solution to view and edit game schedules and events, organize rosters and manage student data with a secure FERPA and HIPAA compliant communications platform including healthcare providers. For more information, please visit https://www.rankonesport.com/.