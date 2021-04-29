 Scotiabank Launches Innovative ESG Investment Product Linked to the Inter-American Development Bank’s IndexAmericas and jointly structured in partnership with BNP Paribas

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scotiabank Mexico launched a MXN-denominated structured note linked to IndexAmericas, a corporate sustainability index developed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The groundbreaking index, developed by the IDB and structured and commercialized by BNP Paribas, includes 50 US-listed companies with strong commitments to sustainable development and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, as well as a sizeable footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

A portion of the revenues generated through the note will be channeled to the IDB to support sustainable development activities in LAC. The innovative index is the first of its kind created by a multilateral development bank and the first in LAC to be fully aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It is the result of a partnership with S-Network Global Indexes and is designed using data provided by Refinitiv. It also received academic support from the Earth Institute at Columbia University. The transaction is the result of a collaborative initiative by BNP Paribas and Scotiabank to bring the index to the Mexican market.

“ At the IDB, we believe that advancing sustainable development and stimulating a post-pandemic recovery requires our collective effort and increased participation from the private sector. The launch of this structured note reflects the financial industry’s growing commitment to sustainability and their recognition of Latin America and the Caribbean as a strategic region for investment,” remarked President Mauricio Claver-Carone of the IDB.

BNP Paribas Sales and Structuring built a tailor-made version of the original IndexAmericas to meet Scotiabank’s specific needs for the Mexican market and bring efficient diversification to their clientele through this unique investment solution.

“ We are proud to partner with Scotiabank and IDB on this initiative, which reflects our global leadership in structured products and sustainable finance, and it underscores our continued commitment to the region through our participation in the IDB’s Private Sector Partners Coalition,” said Florence Pourchet, Head of CIB Latin America and CSR Americas at BNP Paribas.

“ We are honored to serve as issuer and placement agent of this structured note in partnership with BNP Paribas and the IDB. With this innovative product we strengthen our commitment to environmental sustainability and to building economic resilience among the communities where we operate so we can help them become better off creating more opportunities for the upcoming generations,” said Adrian Otero, CEO, Scotiabank in Mexico.

The IndexAmericas initiative was created in 2017 to celebrate corporate sustainability champions operating in the LAC region and to further incentivize corporate commitments to ESG issues and sustainable development efforts. To date, IndexAmericas has issued several editions of the Top 100 index, which recognizes the 100 most sustainable global firms operating in LAC. It has also published a gender index showcasing those firms that are leaders in advancing gender equality, as well as multiple iterations of a Multilatinas index that celebrates leading LAC-based firms based on their ESG and sustainable development performance. IndexAmericas has also worked with stock exchanges in LAC to develop national-level indices of their own based on its unique, proprietary methodology.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 71 countries, with approximately 199,000 employees, of which more than 151,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services (whose retail-banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking & Services) and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors. The Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance.

In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the European leader in consumer lending.

BNP Paribas is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model in Mediterranean countries, in Turkey, in Eastern Europe and a large network in the western part of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services activities, BNP Paribas also enjoys top positions in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

About IDB IndexAmericas (IDBTVER)

IndexAmericas 50 is an excess return index that is part of the family of indexes created by the IDB Group under the umbrella of its IndexAmericas initiative. The index is comprised of the 50 most sustainable US publicly listed companies, based on a range of metrics analyzed by IDB, that have a significant presence in Latin America and the Caribbean. Index membership is a signal of leadership in ESG practices and sustainable development efforts, corporate stewardship of natural and human capital in the region, and alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The IndexAmericas initiative was created by the IDB Group in partnership with S-Network Global Indexes using data provided by Refinitiv. It receives academic support from the Earth Institute at Columbia University. More information can be found here: https://indexamericas.iadb.org/

About the IDB

The Inter-American Development Bank is a leading source of long-term financing for economic, social and institutional projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. Besides loans, grants and guarantees, the IDB conducts cutting-edge research to offer innovative and sustainable solutions to our region’s most pressing challenges. Founded in 1959 to help accelerate progress in its developing member countries, the IDB continues to work every day to improve lives.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.