Collinson Partners with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Elevate Travel Experience for the Platform’s Loyal Members

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collinson, a global leader in traveller experiences and medical assistance, and the owner and operator of airport experiences programme Priority Pass, announces a strategic partnership with Fliggy, the Alibaba Group-owned travel platform, to bring lounge access to its premium members across China, as of 21 April 2021.

Under the partnership, Fliggy F3 members can redeem access via the Taobao Fliggy app in order to relax, unwind and recharge at over 190 lounges within Collinson’s China network (over 60 major airports) before boarding their flights. Simultaneously, Fliggy F4 members will also have the opportunity to invite additional guests to enjoy these facilities’ relaxing atmosphere, amenities, and services through redemption of points.

Todd Handcock, President, Asia Pacific, Collinson, said, “Our recent research has uncovered that, across the globe, mental wellbeing is a priority for those looking to return to travel; with a large proportion of frequent flyers in Asia seeking to de-stress and relax in socially-distanced spaces at the airport. Our partnership with Fliggy represents an important step in providing a seamless, stress-free experience for travellers in Asia. It also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to aiding the recovery of the travel industry, with domestic travel critical for the success of the region, particularly in terms of rebuilding local economies.”

Wan Li, Fliggy General Manager of User Growth and Membership Benefits, said, “We are very pleased to be in partnership with Collinson to provide Fliggy members with more benefits and a better user experience. We will work with Collinson to explore the future of travel together, focus on the younger generation, and make every effort to enhance our travel service.”

This latest announcement aligns with Collinson’s ongoing dedication to supporting the safe return of global travel, which has seen a series of strategic partnerships with leading airlines, aimed at rebuilding traveller confidence and safely elevating the post-pandemic traveller experience. These partnerships include the ongoing testing collaboration with Singapore Airlines, and Collinson’s collaboration with Asiana Airlines to expand their loyalty programme.