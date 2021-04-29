For Macon GEICO Associate Jessica Bozeman, “GEICO Is the Best Place for Me and my Family”

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GEICO looks to add to its robust workforce in Macon by hiring more than 500 new associates as soon as possible, mostly Emergency Roadside Service (ERS) Representatives and Customer Service – Title Processing Specialists (Salvage), but also Customer Service Representatives and Claims Service Representatives. GEICO offers competitive salaries and great benefits.

For associate Jessica Bozeman, an ERS representative, the salary and benefits were initially what drew her to GEICO. Bozeman, a U.S. Army Veteran, was looking to buy her first home in Hawkinsville.

She and her husband, also a U.S. Army Veteran, have two children, one with special needs – and, after investigating the benefits packages at many Macon-area employers, chose GEICO because of the array of comprehensive benefits offered to associates.

What Bozeman couldn’t quite get from HR manuals was how flexible, inviting and family-like the atmosphere at GEICO is. “A lot of places, it’s just a job – they don’t care about your family. You’re there to work and nothing else. That’s not the way it is at GEICO,” said Bozeman.

Even after buying her home, Bozeman continues to work at GEICO because she sees pathways to advancement. “Many employers aren’t able to provide the flexibility to move around and try different types of jobs,” Bozeman said.

“GEICO provides all these options that are good for you and the steps it takes to get where you want to go. You give management goals and they give you options. GEICO wants you to advance and move up,” Bozeman added.

Bozeman hopes to someday be a coach and mentor and help other associates starting at GEICO reach the success she has – and GEICO is helping by covering a lot of her tuition costs.

Bozeman’s experience is shared by many of her Macon colleagues, according to Regional Vice President Frankie Silva.

“What started on Ocmulgee East Blvd with 150 employees has grown to GEICO’s largest regional office with over 7,000 employees. As a promote-from-within company, we’re dedicated to ensuring you can learn and advance your career right in your community,” said Silva. “We are incredibly proud and fortunate to be able to hire right now and grow our Macon family.”

A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO is a stable company that was founded more than 80 years ago and has steadily risen to become the nation’s second-largest auto insurer. The company’s Total Rewards benefits package includes health, dental and vision coverage, paid vacation and holidays, parental leave, and continuing education and tuition reimbursement.

When asked what she’d tell people about GEICO, Bozeman answered: “I just told my hairstylist to come to GEICO – and my aunt! I tell everyone! While the job is challenging, what job worth doing isn’t? But not every job gives you the support to thrive like GEICO does. Day one was truly the first step toward career advancement – it’s the best place for me and my family.”

Applications are being accepted now at GEICO.jobs/Macon.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO employs more than 43,000 associates countrywide. GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.