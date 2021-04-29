DXC Technology Supports Zurich’s Infrastructure Transformation with Five-Year Extended Contract

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) announced today that Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) has extended its agreement with DXC to provide IT and security services over the next five years as a vital component of the company’s IT transformation. This applications-led infrastructure and application modernization will help Zurich improve its overall customer and employee experience.

As part of the enhanced agreement, Zurich will leverage DXC capabilities across the Enterprise Technology Stack. This will provide Zurich with the ability to deploy applications faster through automation, helping them to introduce new products quickly and at scale, and to improve operational resiliency.

“We put our customers’ needs at the center of everything we do. Enhancing and automating our core insurance processes will help us to provide customers with a better experience, whether they purchase a new insurance policy or are filing a claim,” said Daniel Englberger, Chief Operating Officer, Group Technology & Operations, Zurich Insurance Group. “DXC’s IT and security services, as well as the joint applications-led infrastructure modernization initiative, will contribute to the overall framework powering our digitization strategy.”

“Zurich is a valued DXC customer and we welcome the opportunity to be part of the company’s global transformational journey,” said Mike Salvino, President and CEO, DXC Technology. “We listened carefully to Zurich’s needs and are excited to deliver our capabilities across the Enterprise Technology Stack to benefit the company, its people and customers.”

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 55,000 employees, it provides a wide range of property and casualty, life insurance products and services in more than 215 countries and territories. Zurich’s customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. For more information visit: www.zurich.com