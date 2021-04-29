Athol Credit Union Selects ACI Speedpay to Advance Contactless Payment Options for Its Members

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced that Athol Credit Union (ACU) has selected ACI Speedpay to drive digital payments for its members. ACI enables the digitization of cash payments through the use of a barcode payment token, making it easier for members who rely on cash payments to easily pay their bills.

Massachusetts-based ACU provides financial services, including savings and checking accounts, loans, insurance, and credit and debit cards, among other services. Using ACI Speedpay, ACU will now be able to offer its members digital bill payment options, including the ability to pay through their smartphone. The mobile wallet feature — ACI moBills — provides a convenient choice for consumers who now expect mobile payment options from their financial institutions and billers. With ACI moBills, consumers can also make cash payments using a barcode payment token at more than 60,000 participating retail agents.

“The pandemic has made bill payments challenging for all consumers. While safety and social distancing are concerns, some consumers who have a greater reliance on paying with cash might find fewer cash payment options available due to the pandemic,” said Courtney Fifield, president and CEO, Athol Credit Union. “With ACI Speedpay, we will be able to provide members with mobile billing and payment options as well as the ability to pay by cash at participating retail stores nationwide. By offering our members the greatest flexibility for receiving bills and making payments, we’re ensuring a great payment experience no matter where they are.”

“ACU is improving its member experience through the convenience of online and mobile channels,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “With ACI Speedpay, ACU members can pay their bills while on-the-go, either digitally or through digitized cash payments, ensuring a more seamless bill payment experience regardless of location.”

ACI Speedpay is an integrated suite of bill presentment and payment services that empowers the success of thousands of clients. The solution is proven to raise consumer satisfaction by 25 percent by offering easy ways to view and pay bills. The solution’s mobile wallet billing and payment capability improves consumer experience while reducing costs.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

