Row House Films Acquires Theatrical Rights to Indie Comedy-Drama MONUMENTS

Row House Films, a new film distributor formed to bring content to independent cinemas, has acquired its first theatrical narrative feature film for national release: the indie comedy-drama "Monuments," starring David Sullivan (pictured) as a grieving widower who embarks on a cross-country journey. "Monuments" will come to selected U.S. movie theaters for in-person and virtual-cinema screenings on Friday, June 4. Row House Films is based in Pittsburgh, Pa., and during the pandemic released two compilation films, "The Quarantine Cat Film Festival" and "The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-creations." "Monuments" also stars Marguerite Moreau and Javier Muñoz, and is written and directed by Jack C. Newell. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independent distributor Row House Films, formed to bring fresh, new content to arthouse cinemas, has acquired theatrical and virtual cinema rights to the charmingly quirky indie road-trip comedy MONUMENTS, and will bring the film to select independent theaters for in-person and virtual-cinema screenings beginning June 4.

Following its theatrical and virtual cinema release, MONUMENTS will be available to purchase or rent beginning August 3 from 1091 Pictures.

Watch the "Monuments" trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSr01xO56yg

In MONUMENTS, written and directed by Jack C. Newell, David Sullivan (Primer, “Flaked”) plays college professor Ted, whose world is shattered by the sudden death of his wife, Laura, played by Marguerite Moreau (Wet Hot American Summer, “The Unsettling”). As he journeys on a cross-country trip to Chicago, where he hopes to lay her to rest, he’s followed by Laura’s eccentric, bickering family – and by visions of Laura herself. A comedy about grief with a dash of hopeless romance and a sprinkling of adventure, MONUMENTS is a quintessential indie road trip, featuring breathtaking cinematography and an unexpected musical score by acclaimed Takénobu.

“Monuments is a very personal film that I think audiences will really connect with after the year we’ve all had,” Newell said. “The cast and crew worked so hard to bring to life and are excited to know that it will be seen by audiences both in theaters and at home. There have been so many times over the past year that we wondered if our film would be able to show on screens, and we’re grateful to both Row House Films and 1091 Pictures for making that possible.”

The June 4 theatrical release date ensures cinemas have a 60-day screening window prior to digital distribution.

Row House Films launched in 2020 with two virtual-cinema releases – The Quarantine Cat Film Festival and The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-creations – that brought both new content and revenue to the indie film market and helped build virtual cinema as an option for film lovers. MONUMENTS is the first narrative film to be released by Row House Films.

MONUMENTS is written and directed by Newell, who produced the film with Angie Gaffney; and Charles Leslie and Ed Toolis are its executive producers. MONUMENTS also stars Javier Muñoz, Paulina Olszynski, Shunori Ramanathan and David Pasquesi.