Cobham Mission Systems Wins Contract to Provide Countermeasure Systems to German Air Force’s New Eurofighters

WIMBORNE, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cobham Mission Systems, a leading supplier in military aircraft countermeasure components, announced today it has won subcontracts to provide chaff and flare dispenser equipment for the German Air Force’s Quadriga Tranche 4 Eurofighter Typhoon fleet. Chaff and flares are fundamental components of an effective, integrated self-defence suite, helping pilots to fulfill their missions and return safely to base. The Cobham Mission Systems’ Chaff and Flare Defensive Aid Systems include flare dispensers for off-board infrared-seeking missile countermeasures and chaff dispensers that deploy particles to neutralise threats from radar guided missiles.

“These new orders will allow Cobham Mission Systems’ to support the build of 38 Tranche 4 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, which are vital to the European defence industry,” said Duncan Thorndike, vice president of Weapons Carriage and Release for Cobham Mission Systems. “Cobham Mission Systems has supported the Typhoon program from the start and has provided essential equipment for more than 550 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft currently in service. We are proud to continue to deliver our proven, quality defensive aid components, including chaff and flare systems, for one of the most successful combat military aircraft serving European and international allied nations.”

Cobham Mission Systems has more than 50 years of experience designing and developing military aircraft countermeasure equipment and is the design authority for the Eurofighter Typhoon's defensive chaff and flare systems.

For more information on Cobham Mission Systems weapons carriage and release systems and components, contact Kevin Littler, business development director, at kevin.littler@cobham.com.

