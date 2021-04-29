This Summer, Get Road Trip Ready with Advance Auto Parts

Visit your local Advance Auto Parts to get your car road trip ready for summer adventures (photo courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico).

Visit your local Advance Auto Parts to get your car road trip ready for summer adventures (photo courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico).

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s time to hit the road. Whether visiting an iconic tourist destination or taking the road less traveled, families across America are planning their next road trip. For one lucky family, Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, will make this a summer to remember through its “Road Trip Ready” sweepstakes.

Motorists can enter to win traveling-themed prizes, including the grand prize: a 2021 Coleman Lantern travel trailer courtesy of Camping World, plus a $500 fuel card, $500 Camping World gift card and a $500 Advance Auto Parts gift card. The lightweight trailer sleeps five and includes a bathroom and dinette, the perfect home away from home for on-the-go families.

The contest will also reward five first prize winners with their choice of a three-day, two-night vacation package, plus travel expenses. Winners will select from the following popular destinations: Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Tampa Bay, Fla.; Outer Banks, N.C.; Puerto Rico and South Padre Island, Texas. Motorists may enter online at RoadTripReadySweepstakes.com, via QR code or in person at any Advance or participating Carquest location through May 31, 2021.

“Road trips are the perfect opportunity to create lasting family memories,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and e-commerce. “We look forward to celebrating our sweepstakes winners while also welcoming families to Advance as they prepare their vehicles for adventure. Our team members are ready to provide the right part and automotive expertise to keep motorists on the road with confidence.”

Advance provides motorists with free curbside services, including battery testing and installation plus windshield wiper installation. The retailer also offers thousands of leading name brand automotive parts and products to help DIYers keep their family vehicle in peak condition.

Heat is tough on batteries , but there’s nothing tougher than a DieHard® battery (starting at $119.99, available at Advance and Carquest).

, but there’s nothing tougher than a DieHard® battery (starting at $119.99, available at Advance and Carquest). Help your engine perform its best by choosing from four exclusive FRAM oil change bundles starting at $20.99 (includes five quarts of FRAM motor oil and a FRAM filter, only available at Advance and participating Carquest locations).

by choosing from four exclusive FRAM oil change bundles starting at $20.99 (includes five quarts of FRAM motor oil and a FRAM filter, only available at Advance and participating Carquest locations). Don’t get deflated. Pack a tire inflator (starting at $19.99) in your vehicle so you can remain worry-free behind the wheel.

Pack a tire inflator (starting at $19.99) in your vehicle so you can remain worry-free behind the wheel. Keep the inside of your car clean and fresh with Turtlewax multi-purpose cleaner & disinfectant ($6.99) and Meguiar’s air refresher odor eliminator ($6.99).

The sweepstakes, curbside services and items listed above are also available at participating Carquest locations. Pricing may vary by location.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of January 2, 2021, Advance operated 4,806 stores and 170 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,277 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.