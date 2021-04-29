Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.6 Million Toronto Paramedic Services Next Generation 911 Contract

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 29, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, Comtech Solacom Technologies, Inc., a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) services contract to provide its Guardian call management solution to the Toronto Paramedic Services, the largest municipal paramedic service in Canada. The Toronto Paramedic Services is Comtech Solacom’s latest customer in that region, joining the Toronto Police Services which also recently awarded a contract to Comtech Solacom. The new system award, including multiple optional years of support, is worth $1.6 million.

The public safety answering points (“PSAPs”) will receive Guardian Intelligent Workstations (“IWS”), which are powerful NG911 call taking positions designed to maximize the effectiveness of call taking. The intuitive user interface allows Call Takers to quickly assess, prioritize and handle landline, wireless and VoIP calls. Call Takers can quickly create multi-party conferences, transfer calls, determine the location of callers and play back recently recorded conversations. The Guardian IWS is also engineered to be future proof so that next generation capabilities such as exchanging video, images and data with specially trained staff, can be supported once they become available to the public. In addition, the system is designed according to industry standards and the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunication (“CRTC”) Next Generation 911 directives.

“We’re delighted to be working with the City of Toronto again as we deploy a full turnkey next generation Guardian call handling solution to the Toronto Paramedic Services,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Guardian’s geo-diverse system will deliver a robust and scalable system in a technological environment that demands high availability and reliability.”

Solacom emergency call handling and management solutions are built on more than 30 years of research and innovation in the application of advanced hardware and software technologies for public safety. For more information, visit: www.solacom.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

