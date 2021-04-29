Viant Partners With Tru Optik to Bolster CTV, OTT, and Audio

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, and Tru Optik, a TransUnion company and definitive destination for those who buy and sell third-party segments for audience-based targeting on Connected TV (CTV), streaming audio and in-game advertising, today announced the successful integration of Tru Optik’s Data Marketplace into Viant’s Adelphic® advertising software. The Tru Optik integration expands Adelphic’s pool of Connected TV (CTV), Over-The-Top (OTT), and audio audience segments.

According to eMarketer, U.S. CTV advertising is forecasted to grow to $18.3 billion, and U.S. digital audio advertising is forecasted to grow to $6.3 billion by 2024. Marketers are allocating significant budget to these growing channels.

“The industry continues to see accelerating growth in CTV-related advertising,” said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer, Viant. “We are pleased to partner with Tru Optik to provide brands and agencies with the additional audience activation options marketers need to run successful campaigns on hot channels like CTV.”

“Integrating seamlessly with the Adelphic software maximizes the value of our data, making it more actionable for audience forecasting and targeting,” said Frans Vermeulen, Chief Operating Officer, Tru Optik. “We are pleased to provide high-octane audiences to Adelphic clients to power streaming media and connected device targeting.”

About Tru Optik, a TransUnion Company

A TransUnion Company, Tru Optik’s identity resolution powers the streaming media advertising ecosystem. Tru Optik’s patented Household Graph™ of more than 80 million U.S. homes enables the world’s leading brands, agencies, media companies and platforms to engage consumers across connected media, including connected TV, streaming audio and cloud-based gaming with scale and accuracy. Our Data Marketplace is the definitive destination to buy and sell third-party data that powers connected media targeting, activation and measurement. To learn more about Tru Optik visit: www.truoptik.com

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated industry growth and effects of software integration. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We do not intend and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.