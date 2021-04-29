Tired of Being Ghosted? Del Taco’s NEW Crunchtada® Lineup Promises to Fill the Disc-Shaped Hole in Hearts and Stomachs

Del Taco has expanded its Crunchtada® Lineup to include the NEW Queso Beef Crunchtada and NEW Chicken Guacamole Crunchtada, offering more toppings variety, more flavor, and more value stacked on top of a large 6 1/2 inch freshly fried tortilla. (Photo: Business Wire)

Have you been ghosted by a major Mexican fast food chain? Are you seeking restitution for the loss of your Mexican Pizza? Call 1-877-3-Ghosted, and Del will Fight for You.

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the past several years, the concept of ghosting - when someone cuts off all communication without explanation - has become an everyday phenomenon. More than a year ago a certain tostada like menu item, described as a Mexican Pizza, disappeared from a major Mexican fast food chain and fans took to social media and other online platforms en masse to air their grievances. Their requests went unanswered leaving hundreds of thousands of consumers hangry, sad and GHOSTED.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant,* is offering emotional and culinary support to these disappointed fans via a Mexican Pizza Ghosted Support Hotline at 1-877-3-Ghosted. Fans can call the line 24/7 to receive guidance, inspiration and a restitution for being wronged in the form of an exclusive promo code for a Buy One Crunchtada, Get One Free from Del Taco today through May 20.**

Del Taco hopes to fill the Mexican Pizza void with not just one, but three Crunchtadas offering more toppings variety, more flavor, and more value stacked on top of a large 6 1/2 inch freshly fried tortilla:

$1 Crunchtada Tostada – A thick, wavy, crunchy corn shell is layered with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, our signature tangy Salsa Casera, crisp lettuce, and freshly grated cheddar cheese. Just $1 on the Del’$ Dollar Deal$ ® Menu!

– A thick, wavy, crunchy corn shell is layered with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, our signature tangy Salsa Casera, crisp lettuce, and freshly grated cheddar cheese. Just $1 on the Del’$ Dollar Deal$ Menu! $2 NEW Queso Beef Crunchtada – A thick, wavy, crunchy corn shell is layered with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, seasoned beef, Del Taco’s signature creamy Queso Blanco, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and topped with chopped fresh diced tomatoes.

– A thick, wavy, crunchy corn shell is layered with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, seasoned beef, Del Taco’s signature creamy Queso Blanco, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and topped with chopped fresh diced tomatoes. $3 NEW Chicken Guacamole Crunchtada – A thick, wavy, crunchy corn shell is layered with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, grilled marinated chicken, creamy ranch sauce, crisp lettuce, freshly grated cheddar cheese, chopped fresh diced tomatoes, and topped with fresh house-made guacamole.

“Del Taco is more than happy to fill the Mexican Pizza void and meet the obvious pent up consumer demand,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “However, instead of just meeting expectations with a single Crunchtada we went further by offering a variety that will appeal to vegetarian, beef, and chicken fans. All three Crunchtadas highlight our QSR+ positioning with quality ingredients like our fresh house-made guacamole, fresh from scratch slow-cooked beans, and signature Queso Blanco while offering guests best in class value for the money on top of a large 6½” inch freshly fried tortilla.”

Since there’s no better way to show a ghoster you’ve moved on than flooding the ‘Gram with fun loving photos, Del Taco has created the perfect prop. Beginning Monday, May 24, Del Taco will be releasing limited edition Crunchtada Pool Floaties available online at the Del Taco Webstore to crown this season the summer of Crunchtada love.

For more information about Del Taco, and how to find Crunchtadas near you, visit deltaco.com/ghosted for more information. To reach a representative for moral support from prior ghosting experiences, dial 1-877-3-Ghosted.

*By number of units.

**Offer valid through 5/20/2021 for registered users of the Del App only. Limit one promo code per person. Must enter promo code HOTLINE in the More section of the Del App to claim offer. Buy one, get one free discount applied to lowest priced qualifying item. Not valid with any other offer, discount, or coupon. Prices & participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.