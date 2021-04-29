Alkaline88® Expands Product Offering in Harris Teeter

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce that Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., will be offering three additional product SKUs to their customers in all 261 stores throughout seven states and the District of Columbia.

“Kroger subsidiary Harris Teeter is a fantastic operation that has a wonderful reputation throughout their region. We are happy that they’ve become the latest banner to expand their Alkaline88® SKU offerings. They join other premier grocers, drugstore, and convenience stores who have increased their shelf space dedicated to the Alkaline88 brand,” says Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Along with adding our new ‘perfect for the fridge’ two-liter and one-liter six-pack SKUs, Harris Teeter will also carry our fully-recyclable aluminum single serve, which continues to gain traction with our customers.”

“The Alkaline Water Company was a pandemic-strong company, able to deliver to its customers throughout the summer last year. We believe that this positioned us well for impressive organic growth since. As per Nielsen data for the 26 weeks prior to March 27, 2021, Alkaline88 was the fastest-growing top ten value-added brand in both units and volume. This growth is realized both through the addition of new retail locations, now over 75,000, and additional SKUs on the shelves of many of those stores, like Harris Teeter,” continues Wright.

Harris Teeter operates its own buying department as a division of The Kroger Co. and has stores in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8 pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate, and the company is dedicated to purity, quality, and value. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two pure ingredients that customers trust — water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt. Alkaline88 is The Clean Beverage Company™ making a Clean Difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

The Alkaline88® flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S. For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase Alkaline88® and A88 Flavor Infused products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About The Kroger Co.:

At The Kroger Co., they are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to their Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. They are, across their family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve 60 million households annually through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. They are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the Company is positioned well for impressive organic growth.

