Sentient Jet Heads Into Summer With Kentucky Derby® Partnerships and Robust Demand From Jet Card Owners

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentient Jet, a Directional Aviation company, pioneer in private aviation, and passionate supporter of the thoroughbred racing community is proud to be back for its 6th year as a corporate partner of the Kentucky Derby® and Churchill Downs®, partnering with American Thoroughbred racehorses Midnight Bourbon and Hidden Stash.

Trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame jockey Mike E. Smith, who has won more Breeders’ Cups than any other jockey, Midnight Bourbon is owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds and anticipated to be in the heat of the action on the racetrack. Hidden Stash is owned by BBN racing, trained by Victoria Oliver, and ridden by Rafael Bejarano. Both horses will be dressed in their race day best with Sentient Jet branded blankets, as well as hats and masks for their respective teams.

“We’re thrilled to continue our support of thoroughbred racing by partnering with Winchell Thoroughbreds and BBN Racing for the latest running of the greatest horserace in the world,” said Andrew Collins, President and CEO of Sentient Jet. “With care and consideration for the safety of race fans and our passengers, we’re optimistic about the future ahead and look forward to kicking off the season with this iconic event.”

Based on current booking data, the future of travel is looking bright as Sentient Jet anticipates that 2021 will be their highest volume summer in the history of the company. Sentient Jet has already forecasted a significant increase in bookings in Q2 and Q3, with July and August flying 30-50% more volume than they have in previous, “normal” summers (i.e., 2019).

And with the summer looking hopeful, this year’s Kentucky Derby is taking a step back toward tradition for “The Run for the Roses” as spectators will be able to access the track with limited capacity. This year, Sentient Jet offered special perks for Jet Card owners, including early access to exclusive limited seating at Churchill Downs to cheer on the horsepower from socially distanced settings within The Mansion, Luxury Private Suites, and Matt Winn’s Steakhouse. New clientele of Sentient Jet who buy a Jet Card between April 22-28 will also receive their choice of a $5,000 Kentucky Derby Betting Voucher or luxury seating for two at the Derby, inclusive of food & beverage through the day. Furthermore, thoroughbred racing horse owner and celebrity Chef Bobby Flay will be sharing his Derby picks via Sentient Jet’s social channels (@sentientjet) on Saturday, May 1 in lieu of the annual private breakfast for Jet Card owners, which will now take place in 2022.

Sentient Jet is also pleased to continue its support of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond, and has been instrumental in aiding frontline workers and communities impacted by COVID-19. Already committed to donate $25,000 to the organization, Sentient Jet pledges up to an additional $20,000 if its pair of partnered horses win, place, or show at the Derby.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 and now an integral part of Directional Aviation, Sentient Jet is one of the leading private aviation companies in the country. The Sentient Jet Card Program offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs with industry-leading value. Sentient Jet is known for outstanding service and a commitment to safety programs, including the industry’s first and only Independent Safety Advisory Board. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Download the Sentient Jet Mobile App: iOS | Android.

