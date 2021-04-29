BAE Systems and Plug Power Collaborate on Hydrogen-powered Solutions for Electric Buses

BAE Systems and Plug Power will work together to offer transit operators an all-inclusive, scalable system to reach zero emissions, providing hydrogen-based site, vehicle, and service solutions. Photo credit: BAE Systems (Photo: Business Wire)

BAE Systems and Plug Power will work together to offer transit operators an all-inclusive, scalable system to reach zero emissions, providing hydrogen-based site, vehicle, and service solutions. Photo credit: BAE Systems (Photo: Business Wire)

ENDICOTT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems, Inc., a leader in electric propulsion solutions, is collaborating with Plug Power, a supplier of hydrogen engines and fueling systems, to offer hydrogen-based electric propulsion systems for transit bus fleets.

The companies will work together to offer transit operators in North America an all-inclusive, scalable system to reach zero emissions, providing required site, vehicle, and service solutions. As part of the collaboration, BAE Systems will integrate Plug Power’s fuel cell engines into its electric drive systems to power the bus, which will increase efficient, reliable, and emission-free options in transit.

This strategic partnership leverages both companies’ knowledge and experience in electrification. BAE Systems has more than two decades of expertise developing and integrating electric propulsion systems, including fuel cell technology.

“Our collaboration with Plug Power harnesses the strengths of two industry-leading companies with proven track records in zero emission mobility,” said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “BAE Systems has extensive experience in providing zero emission technology, and now with Plug Power’s expertise in fuel cell applications, our strategic partnership can provide transit systems with sustainable transportation solutions.”

“We’re excited to work with BAE Systems, a pioneer in clean energy solutions for sustainable transportation, to bring the benefits of green hydrogen to transit systems in North America,” said Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh. “This strategic partnership will play an instrumental role in advancing our on-road applications strategy and delivering new growth opportunities that help meet our year-end 2025 goals, including annual production of 500 tons of green hydrogen daily.”

BAE Systems has been at the forefront of commercializing hydrogen fuel cell technology since first integrating fuel-cell powered buses in 1998. The Series-H hydrogen fuel cell electric system builds on 25 years of innovation and proven technology that powers buses around the world. The company has all-electric systems on buses in service throughout North America and Europe, and more than 13,000 propulsion systems in service on transit buses worldwide. Each year those systems contribute to a cleaner world by saving more than 28 million gallons of fuel and eliminating 313,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year across the globe – the equivalent of taking 54,000 cars off the road or planting four million trees.

Plug Power, the largest user of liquid hydrogen globally, provides modular ProGen fuel cell engines, ranging from 30kW to 125kW. The company is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions. The company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries. Plug Power’s solutions address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.

BAE Systems develops and services its electric propulsion technology at its facilities in Endicott, N.Y., and Rochester, UK.