AllClear Selected as Distributor for PPG

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllClear (dba Aero Precision), a leading global military reseller and solutions provider, is pleased to announce they have been selected by PPG (NYSE:PPG) to distribute their F-16 aircraft transparency products and manage repairs. Under the recently signed agreement, AllClear’s territory will cover all international markets to support operators’ requirements from all procurement channels.

This partnership will provide customers with a direct channel to procure all types of F-16 transparencies from AllClear, which were previously manufactured by Texstars and Sierracin. PPG, owner of both manufacturing companies, is the sole source supplier of F-16 transparencies which are used on all F-16 aircraft versions.

“Our F-16 transparencies agreement with our long-term partner is another step toward providing the most value to F-16 operators by offering tip-to-tail solutions and support. We are very excited for this partnership and look forward to stocking, promoting, and supporting PPG’s products to all F-16 users worldwide,” said Ertugrul Turhal, SVP, Global Account Growth and Marketing for AllClear.

“We believe that our partnership with AllClear will enhance our ability to reach and support our customers globally. We look forward to working with the AllClear team,” said David Palermo, Global Business Director for PPG.

About AllClear

AllClear is the military aftermarket industry’s leading provider of mission-ready solutions, providing excellence in sustainment for the U.S. militaries and its allies. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, AllClear’s sustainment solutions cover over 25 of the most utilized military aircraft platforms, supported with distribution agreements from leading OEMs, in-house and managed repair services, engineered products, and manufacturing capabilities.

AllClear was formed in 2020 by bringing together two of the industry’s leading companies, Aero Precision and Kellstrom Defense. Combined, AllClear now represents more than 55 years of defense aerospace sustainment experience and expertise. AllClear is focused on the bigger mission mindset of keeping militaries mission-ready. AllClear locations include Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Camarillo, CA; Chatsworth, CA; Chula Vista, CA; El Segundo, CA; Greenville, SC; Livermore, CA; Macon, GA; Miramar, FL; Seoul, S. Korea; Singapore; South San Francisco, CA; Tokyo, Japan. To learn more visit GoAllClear.com.

About PPG

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings, and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets, and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.