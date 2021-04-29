Kohl’s to Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for Additional Customer Convenience in Support of Sustainability Goals

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) and Volta Industries, Inc. (Volta) today announced they will bring 100 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to 50 additional Kohl’s stores this year, marrying Kohl's expansive customer reach with Volta’s electric vehicle charging experience. With this expansion, Kohl’s customers will have access to 275 charging stations at more than 150 Kohl’s locations across 22 states. Kohl’s store locations offering the convenience of EV charging can be found with the store locator tool on Kohls.com.

“Kohl’s has a number of sustainability goals that we seek to make progress against including climate change and the transition to a low-carbon transportation system. These goals not only support environmentally conscious transportation solutions, but mark a reflection of the expectations that our associates, customers and communities have for our role in achieving long-term sustainability,” said Steve Thomas, Kohl’s Chief Risk & Compliance Officer. “Bringing additional electric vehicle charging stations to our store network with a partner like Volta adds an important sustainability touchstone and added convenience for Kohl’s employees and shoppers.”

Volta charging stations at Kohl’s will bring free, clean EV charging energy to Kohl’s customers at more than 50 additional store locations. The new stations will be prominently located near the front doors, creating an easy experience for Kohl’s customers to charge their cars while they shop.

About Volta Charging Stations

Volta is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks, operating over 1,500 EV charging stations. Volta's business partners who install charging stations can experience immediate returns in terms of increased spend, dwell time and brand engagement on site. In addition, Volta EV charging stations provide brand partners with valuable advertising space on 55-inch digital displays. Brands running campaigns on sponsor-supported charging stations have reported results in brand awareness and increased purchase intent.

“As more corporations act on sustainability pledges, Volta is ready to support the actions Kohl’s takes in achieving their environmental impact goals,” said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. “We are dedicated to making electric vehicle charging more accessible to drivers. Kohl’s choice to broaden our partnerships allows us to collaborate in offering sustainable fueling services where Kohl’s customers already like to spend their time shopping.”

Kohl’s and Volta share a commitment to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by expanding charging networks. Kohl’s is prioritizing environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts as part of the company’s new strategic framework, and is working to create sustainable solutions for a healthy future, which includes taking care of people, communities and our planet.

Since 2011, Kohl’s has helped families play their part in lowering carbon emissions by providing electric vehicle charging stations at select stores and corporate offices. As part of Kohl’s 2025 sustainability goals, Kohl’s has committed to supporting the transition to a low-carbon transportation system, by expanding the number of locations offering EV charging. Kohl's current EV charging network has powered more than 500,000 miles of driving and saved nearly 22,000 gallons of gasoline annually. These numbers have a cumulative effect on climate change and the air we breathe. With a shared passion for enabling consumers to reduce their environmental footprint, Volta and Kohl’s look forward to jointly providing increased accessibility to charging stations nationwide.

Additional information about Kohl’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts and commitment to sustainability can be found on the company’s corporate website, Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.