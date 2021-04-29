Faraday Future Selects Velodyne as Exclusive Lidar Supplier for Flagship FF 91 Luxury Electric Vehicle

Velodyne’s solid state Velarray H800 lidar sensors will power the Faraday Future FF 91’s autonomous driving system that aims to deliver a comprehensive suite of highway, urban and parking autonomy features. The sensor’s compact, embeddable form factor allows for the sensor to be seamlessly situated behind the vehicle’s windshield for streamlined, flawless integration. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced it has been selected by Faraday Future (FF) as the exclusive supplier of lidar for Faraday’s flagship FF 91 all-electric vehicle (EV). Velodyne’s solid state Velarray H800 lidar sensors will power the FF 91’s autonomous driving system that aims to deliver a comprehensive suite of highway, urban and parking autonomy features.

The ultimate-intelligent, tech-luxury FF 91 will deliver a unique electric mobility experience which combines extreme technology, ultimate user-experience and a holistic ecosystem. FF 91 is planned to be launched within 12 months of the closing of the recently announced merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) (NASDAQ: PSAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

“Velodyne is a well-known industry leader in performance, reliability and price in lidar solutions,” said Carsten Breitfeld, CEO, Faraday Future. “We are embracing the latest technologies – including Velodyne’s Velarray H800 – to develop driver assistance features that help us deliver new levels of safety, driver comfort and convenience. The sensor supports safe navigation and collision avoidance, incorporated in the current vehicle architecture in a way that allows the FF 91 to maintain its future-forward design.”

“Velodyne and Faraday Future are both committed to redefining the mobility experience through greater vehicle autonomy and safety,” said Anand Gopalan, CEO, Velodyne Lidar. “Velodyne and Faraday Future tech teams have maintained great synergy for many years. Our close relationship led Velodyne to become a direct supplier to Faraday Future and help them bring their next-generation mobility vision to reality on roadways worldwide.”

Velarray H800 is a solid state lidar sensor architected for automotive grade performance and built using Velodyne’s breakthrough proprietary micro-lidar array architecture (MLA). The sensor’s compact, embeddable form factor allows for the sensor to be seamlessly situated behind the vehicle’s windshield for streamlined, flawless integration. With combined long-range perception and a broad field of view, the Velarray H800 is designed for safe navigation and collision avoidance in ADAS and autonomous mobility applications.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all.

About Faraday Future

Established in May 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the FF 91, FF has envisioned a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility, and connectivity, creating a true “third Internet living space,” complementing users’ home and smartphone Internet experience.

