ANDRUS Selects Streamline’s Integrated SmartCare Electronic Health Record to Meet Their Current and Future Organizational Needs

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a diligent and detailed evaluation process, ANDRUS of Yonkers, NY has selected Streamline’s SmartCare for their next EHR application. Their main desire was to consolidate their EMR, EHR, incident database, and residential tracking all into one comprehensive software platform. It was determined that SmartCare met all their needs while allowing complete access to the EHR data for ease of reporting in the future.

Jason Honecker, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at ANDRUS said, “ANDRUS is excited to have Streamline as a partner. We look forward to integrating the all-inclusive SmartCare platform into our operation.”

“We are very excited to add ANDRUS to our growing SmartCare community in the state of New York. Streamline’s goal is to provide industry leaders like ANDRUS the tools they need to provide a diverse set of services with innovation in the marketplace,” said Javed Husain, Co-CEO at Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About ANDRUS

ANDRUS is a private, non-profit organization that helps secure strong, promising futures for children, families, and communities by promoting stability, increasing resilience, and rebuilding hope. They specialize in teaching children and families the skills to express and cope with strong emotions. ANDRUS helps increase the well of resources available to manage the impacts of adversity, particularly severe emotional, behavioral and mental health issues in children. Guided by their Sanctuary Model, they offer a range of preventive and restorative services for children and families across the tri-state area. Setting includes the main Yonkers campus, 3 Outpatient Mental Health Clinics, Community Locations, Early Learning Centers, and Afterschool Locations. Their professional training programs, clinical research and evaluation, and advocacy efforts extend their reach around the globe. https://andruscc.org/

About Streamline

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments, moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003. www.streamlinehealthcare.com