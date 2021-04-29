Emerson Helps Neste Rapidly Increase Production of Biofuels

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global technology, software and engineering company, has been selected to support Neste’s digital transformation of its expanded refinery in Tuas, Singapore. Emerson’s automation systems and software will help Neste deliver high-performance, efficient operations, supporting Neste’s plans to increase production by up to 1.3 million tons per annum by 2023.

Neste is the world’s largest producer for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel produced from renewable waste and residue raw materials. At the end of 2018, Neste made a strategic decision to expand its production facility in Singapore via the Singapore Expansion Project. On top of its existing 1.3 million tons annual production capacity of renewable diesel, the expanded refinery will have additional capacity to produce up to 1 million tons of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable raw materials for polymers and chemicals, supporting the company’s goal to reduce customers’ greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

To ensure the construction of the Neste Singapore Expansion Project is on time and on budget, Emerson is working with Neste to incorporate its Project Certainty methodology, the company’s approach to ensuring successful capital project execution. Emerson will help Neste complete automation system implementation smoothly to bring Neste’s expanded refinery on line by 2023. Cloud engineering capabilities enable global engineering teams to collaborate remotely to optimize project designs and accelerate project schedules. Smart Commissioning software automates device commissioning, enabling faster, smoother startup of the production.

“By incorporating a digital foundation, advanced analytics and mobile collaboration capabilities into its expanded refinery’s operations starting from its construction phase, Neste is well positioned for long-term operational excellence,” said Ron Martin, president for Emerson’s process systems and solutions business.

Neste will apply Emerson’s DeltaV™ automation system and software to control production for efficient performance and to deliver on-demand remote access to data and analytics. Emerson’s advanced systems, software, analytics and mobility tools – part of its Plantweb™ digital ecosystem – establish the foundation to digitally transform operations by turning relevant data into new operational insights and actionable information that empower better decision-making.

