Dovel Subsidiary, Medical Science & Computing, LLC (MSC) Awarded NIH NIDDK IDIQ

Dovel Technologies announced today that its subsidiary Medical Science & Computing, LLC (MSC) has been awarded a multi-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). The work on this contract will focus on expanding the NIDDK Central Repository Program, which is a resource that has potential to advance the development of diagnostic and treatment tools for many diseases.

The NIDDK Central Repository Program is made up of two repositories. The NIDDK Biorepository receives bio samples collected from studies, stores the samples, and distributes them to qualified investigators. The NIDDK Data Repository receives, archives, maintains, and distributes data from large clinical studies. Currently, the Central Repository Program makes available online data from over 100 clinical studies and biospecimens from over 85 study collections (> 14.0 million vials) linked at a vial level to the data in the Data Repository.

“We are excited to support NIDDK’s research that drives treatments for some of the most chronic and costly diseases impacting public health,” said Dr. Anthony Cristillo, MSC SVP, Health Information Systems. “We are poised to expand the Central Repository Program by further developing and identifying opportunities to align NIDDK/NIH activities with changes and developments in data advancements, assist the government in the development of new or existing innovations and technology improvements in the biomedical data science ecosystem, and provide support in disseminating information with communities of practice.”

The mission of NIDDK is to conduct and support medical research and research training and to disseminate science-based information on diabetes and other endocrine and metabolic diseases; digestive diseases, nutritional disorders, and obesity; and kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases, to improve people’s health and quality of life.

“We are honored to work with NIDDK to advance the mission of continual evolution of the Central Repository,” said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO. “Our team of life sciences experts, IT innovators, and data scientists work together to develop solutions that are the best fit for our customers’ missions that improve, protect, and save lives.”

The NIDDK IDIQ has a total performance period of ten years and a $75M ceiling across awardees.

Together, Dovel and MSC are a trusted government partner that blends deep domain expertise with advanced technologies to help our customers solve complex problems that improve, protect, and save lives. As a rapidly growing company, we combine entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, and an outcomes-based approach to support agency missions in health IT, life sciences, public safety, and grants management. To learn more visit www.doveltech.com.

The content of this news release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views or imply endorsement of the National Institutes of Health.