United Partners appointed by DIAGEO as a Culture and Entertainment strategic partner for Eastern Europe

SOFIA, Bulgaria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DIAGEO, the world’s leading premium drinks company with an outstanding collection of brands, such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Tanqueray and Guinness, has appointed United Partners (UP, the Agency) a strategic Culture & Entertainment partner to its Eastern Europe (EE) marketing team.

The Agency, selected after a lengthy and competitive process, has designated a dedicated strategy team to be responsible for the development of the cultural brand strategies of DIAGEO’s key brands. The UP regional hub will be developing the brand strategies and assisting in rolling them out to deliver DIAGEO’s vision in the region.

UP will focus on the key markets in Eastern Europe among which Russia, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Croatia, Ukraine and Israel. Few years ago United Partners started its business expansion in Eastern Europe by creating a network of independent agency partners of PR & Marketing agencies in CEE and Russia (UP Network), whose aim is to save time and resources in executing multi-country campaigns in EE markets.

“After being recognized as the Best Eastern European consultancy by the SABRE Awards in 2020, becoming a strategic partner of DIAGEO is a huge step in United Partners’ expansion in the region in terms of developing, managing and scaling regional communications strategies”, said Maria Gergova – Bengtsson, Founder and CEO of United Partners.

United Partners’ expertise lies in data-driven strategies, influencer marketing, social media listening, digital marketing, creative development and more. The agency is specialized in building 360º communications strategies that create unique brands and cultural impact and deliver growth across industries and markets.

Penelope Zaoudi, Senior Communication Strategist in Diageo said ‘We are absolutely delighted to partner up with United Partners and build the future of our brands in Eastern Europe together. Winning in culture is a key priority for us and we are very much looking forward to creating some award winning culture campaigns’

-END-

About UP:

United Partners is one of the leading communication agencies in Central and Eastern Europe. UP’s mission is to help people choose its clients’ brands, products, offers, causes and IDEAS through a great mix of insight driven strategies, bold creativity and the right communication channels. In 2020, the prestigious Sabre Awards, by Provoke media, announced UP as The Best Communications Consultancy in Eastern Europe. UP has been also awarded for the Best International PR Campaign and World Best Community building campaign by IPRA Golden World Awards. For the last 24 years UP is helping global brands like Pampers, Gillette, Ariel, Pantene, Always, Old Spice, Nespresso to grow and win customers’ hearts. United Partners is a founder of UP Network, a network of PR and Marketing agencies in Central and Eastern Europe, and Russia. Among the key UP services are: data-driven brand communications strategies, culture & entertainment strategies, influencer marketing, media and social media listening and analysis, experiential marketing, digital marketing, employee engagement, social media strategy and management, crisis management, public affairs. The main industry expertise of UP is in Consumer, Technology and Healthcare.

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer. Our Performance Ambition is to be one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products companies in the world. Our products are sold in more than 180 countries and our brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Zacapa, Baileys, Don Julio, Gordon’s, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo Eastern Europe market covers Diageo’s beer business across all of Continental Europe as well as spirits businesses across Russia, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa. All in all, 54 countries. There are more than 370 people working in the Eastern Europe market.

Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.